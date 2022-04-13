Hiya Toys Unveils New Judge Dredd Figure with Klegg and Anderson

Hiya Toys returns to the world of 2000 A.D. as they reveal two figure Judge Dredd figures are on the way. Coming out of their popular 1/18 scale figure line, Judge Anderson and the Klegg are back and ready for action. Both figures stand at roughly 3.75" tall and will feature 16 points of articulation, along with themed accessories. Judge Anderson will come with her Lawbringer pistol and a Daystick Billy Club to take down the criminal element. The aline mercenaries known as the Klegg are also making their grand entrance with a rifle and articulated jaw. The Klegg is a perfect figure to build up an army for any Hiya Toys put a lot of details into these deadly Jude Dredd figures. More Judge Dredd figures are on the way in the meantime both of these can be found here as PX Previews exclusives with a Q1 2023 release. Collectors can also save on shipping by reserving these at your Local Comic Book Store as well.

"With her powerful psychic abilities and irreverent wit, Judge Anderson is one of 2000 AD's biggest characters – the perfect foil for Judge Dredd since her debut in 1981 but so popular she soon broke out into her own series. Co-created by writer John Wagner and legendary artist Brian Bolland (Batman: The Killing Joke, Camelot 3000), and immortalised by actor Olivia Thirlby in the 2021 movie Dredd, Anderson brings her special power to patrolling the mean streets of Mega-City One."

"And the fearsome Kleggs are alien mercenaries brought to Earth by the murderous tyrant Chief Judge Cal. Driven from the Kara System and available to the highest bidder, they are brutal warriors who fight for the joy of killing and take payment for their services in flesh. Created by John Wagner and Brian Bolland in 1978, they were used by Cal to maintain his despotic control of Mega-City One but were sent packing by Judge Dredd back into the uncaring cosmos!

"Releasing in the fourth quarter of 2022, both figures come with sixteen points of articulation. Anderson also comes with her Lawgiver gun and 'Daystick' billy club, and the Klegg comes with a long blaster rifle. The figures will come shipped in attractive protective cardboard window boxes."