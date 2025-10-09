Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: four horsemen, Mythic legions

Horsemen Studios Brings Back the Mythic Legions Orc Warlord Urzokk

Four Horsemen reveals new action figures are on the way with the arrival of new Mythic Legions: Legacies of Mythoss army builders

Article Summary Mythic Legions: Legacies of Mythoss brings back Urzokk, the classic orc warlord, in an updated v2 release.

Urzokk v2 features three new head sculpts with unique expressions and three brand-new weapons and a shield.

Four Horsemen Studios continues fan-favorite reissues with improved details, designs, and new accessories.

Available for preorder at $54.99, Urzokk ships early 2026 alongside Otho and more Mythic Legions figures.

The Mythic Legions: Legacies of Mythoss – Urzokk (Legion of Arethyr Ver. 2) action figure is a highly anticipated update of the brutal orc warlord from Four Horsemen Studios. As part of the new Legacies of MythossUrzokk v2 also features three brand-new weapons, including a sword, a battle axe, and a large shield bearing the Legion of Arethyr emblem, a nod to the original release. The orc warlord will also include three newly sculpted heads, with a stoic, gritted-teeth, and a fierce battle cry expression to capture the heat of war.

Mythic Legions: Legacies of Mythoss is the newest series from Four Horsemen Studios to bring back fan‑favorite heroes and villains. This will include updated designs, improved detailing, and new accessories for each. Many fans have requested reissues, updating some of these original figures, and Four Horsemen is bringing some heat with them. Priced at $54.99 and available for preorder from authorized retailers like BigBadToyStore, the figure is expected to ship in early 2026. Be on the lookout for other updated releases like the Otho (Army of Leodysseus Ver. 2) figure releasing alongside him.

Mythic Legions: Legacies of Mythoss Urzokk (Legion of Arethyr Ver. 2)

"The iconic heroes and villains of Mythoss come to life in the new Mythic Legions: Legacies of Mythoss line! Featuring updated versions of key characters in the Mythic Legions story, first wave of this new series of figures from Four Horsemen Studios includes two figures that have been highly requested over the years – the second-in-command for the Army of Leodysseus, OTHO, and the orc warlord from the Legion of Arethyr, URZOKK!"

"The Legacies of Mythoss: Urzokk figure comes with 3 newly sculpted heads with 3 different expressions – stoic, gritted teeth, and battle cry! As for weapons, Urzokk v2 also comes with 3 new weapons, including a wicked sword and a brutal battle axe plus a large shield painted with the same symbol that was found on the first Urzokk figure's shield."

