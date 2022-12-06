Hot Toys Announces New Mystery Toy Story Lotso Cosbi Collection

Hot Toys is back with another showcase of the adorable yet sinister Toy Story 3 villain Lotso. We have seen a lot of Lotso love over the last couple of months, and some more has arrived. A new Toy Story Cosbi Collection is here with nine mini Lotso's coming in at 2.5" tall. Each little villain is packed with adorable detail, and all nine features their own pose. Just like most Cosbi Mystery sets, a mystery Lotso is included, with fans being able to acquire a flocked version. The full wave of collectible Toy Story Lotso Cosbi Collection consists of:

Singing Lotso

Grumpy Lotso

Shocked Lotso

Lotso with Cane,

Lying Down Lotso with Giant Strawberry

Welcoming Lotso

Sitting Lotso with Strawberries

Hugging Lotso

Velvet Hair Lotso – Mystery Cosbi.

Hot Toys Cosbaby and Cosbi line is very popular overseas and I wish we got more like this in the states. A lot of detail and variety is packed in here, and it would be nice to snag up little collectibles like this since Funko as dropped the ball on their Mystery Minis line. All things Hot Toys can be located right here, and be sure to lookout for more of the other Lotso figures as well.

Strawberry Scented Evil Arrives at Hot Toys

"Everyone has their favorite Toy Story character, and the strawberry scented Lotso in its pink fur has become immensely popular among fans. Hot Toys heard you and has prepared a series of Cosbi transforming our best hugging character Lotso to miniature collectibles. Lotso Cosbi Collection features happily singing Lotso, Lotso stroking its chin looking at you, grumpy Lotso making a pouting face, Lotso covering its mouth in shock, Lotso holding his signature wooden cane, Lotso lying down with a giant strawberry on his hands."

"There is also Lotso welcoming you with opening arms, Lotso in a sitting position holding strawberries and arm-opening Lotso asking for a hug with special velvet hair feature as the Mystery Cosbi. Each random package box includes an approximately 6.5 cm tall Cosbi collectible of your favorite characters, a special collection card, comes sealed in a foil bag and blind boxed to preserve the rarity and collectability of the series. Available in selected markets only. Get yourself the lovable Lots-o'-Huggin' Bear Cosbi today and give them home."