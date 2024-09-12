Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, terminator

Hot Toys Brings Judgement Day with New T-800 Terminator Figure

Hot Toys has debuted their new Terminator 2: Judgment Day T-800 (Battle Damaged) figure with a new Version 2.0 release

The Terminator is back as Hot Toys has announced the return of the T-800 with a new Battle Damaged Version 2.0 release. This new figure captures the return of Arnold Schwarzenegger as a newly reprogrammed T-800 cyborg who has been sent back in time to protect John Connor. John Connor is set to be the future leader of the human resistance and is now the target of a more advanced T-1000 model. Unlike his role as a villain in the first film, the Terminator has become a hero, forming an unlikely bond with John and developing a sense of morality. For this new release, Hot Toys has announced some new modifications for this reissue, including an updated head sculpt and a new body.

Coming in at 12.6″ tall, the T-800 will have 30 points of articulation, two impressive hand-painted head sculpts, and an LED eye. The figure will also feature a damaged leather jacket, another jacket with a missing arm, and his very own arsenal of weapons. An LED steel mill-themed base is also included, which will really bring your Terminator display to life. This bad boy is priced at a hefty $350; he is set for a December 2025 release, and pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day- T-800 (Battle Damaged 2.0)

"The faithfully crafted battle-damaged version of 1/6th scale T-800 figure features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeball, as well as an additional heavily damaged head sculpt revealing the endoskeleton with an LED light-up right eye. A meticulously tailored costume featuring jackets made in genuine leather (a battle damaged version and an additional one that is tattered on the left sleeve), a pair of pants also in genuine leather and a gray printed tee."

"Weapons including a machine gun, a rifle, a pistol, a grenade launcher, a set of bullets and a rod; and lastly a specially designed steel mill themed diorama figure base that comes with LED function to replicate the iconic ending scene of the battle between T-800 and T-1000. This is your opportunity to give your Terminator collection an upgrade with this all-new T-800 (Battle Damaged Version 2.0)."

