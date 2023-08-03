Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, inside out, monsters inc., pixar, turning red

Hot Toys Debuts Adorable and Fruity Pixar Cosbi Collection Series 2

Hot Toys is back with a new and adorable Cosbi Bobble-Head Collection and this time, as iconic Pixar characters get a sweet makeover

Hot Toys has an impressive line of collectibles, but it is the Cosbi line that needs a wider release. These little bite-size collectibles are packed with detail, feature a theme, and are blind-boxed to keep rarity collectibles alive. Hot Toys has unveiled Series 2 of the Pixar Cosbi Collection, and the delightful characters have become nature's true candy. Nine Pixar characters can be found in this set, starting with a strawberry Lotso, a green apple Alien, and a peach Hamm from Toy Story, and then blueberry Sadness and dragonfruit Anger are here from Inside Out. Lastly, Mei Mei from Turning Red made the cut as well with an orange panda figure, and from Monsters Inc., we have berry Boo, purple grape Sully, and Mystery Cosbi green grapes Sully. Each Pixar character is packed with color and is adorable for any picnic, Disney, or Pixar collection. The Series 2 Cosbi Pixar line is available in select offers, and all things Hot Toys can be found here.

A New Tasty Set of Pixar Cosbi Collection Have Arrived

"While the weather is meltingly hot, what do you do to cool it off? How about turning into a fruit like our latest Pixar Cosbi Collection (Series 2)? The Pixar Cosbi Collection (Series 2) features some of our adorable Pixar friends. We have our Red Panda Mei Mei as a lychee. How cute is our snuggly Mei Mei to have her hands on hip! Talking about fruit and Pixar, the pink cuddly Lotso greets you with its strawberry tummy."

"Alien is dressed as a green apple, it's a match with its skin tone! Some caramel would be nice to pair with. The adorable round-shaped Hamm has turned himself into a peach as well! He is ready for the peach-y weather! Sulley put on the grapes costume, readying to scare you off with his refreshing makeover. Meanwhile Sulley's best friends Boo becomes a raspberry, look at the little cap on her head! As for Sadness and Anger, Sadness is now a blueberry and Anger is a dragon fruit! Sadness no doubt is feeling berry blue. The dragon fruit costume on Anger perfectly simulates the original flame on him when he gets frustrated."

"Lastly, Sulley as white grapes as mystery cosbi! Each random package box includes an approximately 7 – 9 cm tall Cosbi collectible of your favorite characters and a special collection card, comes sealed in a foil bag and blind boxed to preserve the rarity and collectability of the series. Available in selected markets only. The Pixar icons want to help you escape from the weather, bring them home today!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!