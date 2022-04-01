GI Joe PSA Collection Revealed By Super7, Up For Order Now

Gi Joe fans were in for a surprise today, as a fun, April Fool's Joke was revealed by the toymaker. The PSA Collection contains two ReAction figures, a "Body Massage" Roadblock and "I'm A Computer" version of Mutt, as well as pins for each, "Body Massage" hat and shirt, and a "Don't Judge" skateboard. All are based on the meme and clips from the old GI Joe PSA's from the end of the Real American Hero cartoons. What a cool idea, but that is to be expected from Super7. Check it all out below, and the whole collection is available to order right here.

GI Joe PSA Collection From Super7

"The G.I. Joe animated series was famous for its Public Service Announcements at the end of each episode, but over time, some of the clips were repurposed into somewhat less clear-cut messages. This April Fool's Day, whether you're a fan of the original PSAs or the parodies that they would eventually inspire, Super7 has the collection you've been waiting for, starring "Body Massage" Roadblock and "I'm a Computer" Mutt!"

"Body massage machine GO! Roadblock is on the scene and ready to educate the youth about the dangers of downed power lines. This 3.75" articulated ReAction figure of Roadblock is inspired by the "Body Massage" PSA parody and includes a pole claw accessory. You know adding this Roadblock ReAction figure to your collection will be more fun than a body massage, and knowing is half the battle!"

"Which is more dangerous, an unfamiliar dog or low bandwidth? When you're Mutt, who's trying to become the first human-computer, low bandwidth is the real enemy! This 3.75" articulated ReAction figure of Mutt is inspired by the "I'm a Computer!" PSA parody and includes a threatening dog accessory. You know adding this Mutt ReAction figure to your collection will be a good reminder to stop all the downloading, and knowing is half the battle!"