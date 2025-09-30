Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, predator

Hot Toys Debuts New Aliens Vs. Predator Broken Tusk 1/6 Scale Figure

Hot Toys is ready to expand your collection with a brand new set of impressive 1/6 scale figures including the Broken Tusk Predator

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a 1/6 scale Broken Tusk Predator collectible inspired by the AVP comic series.

Figure features comic-accurate armor, mask, and Xenomorph-themed chest plate for Predator fans.

Includes detailed weaponry like double-bladed swords, wrist blades, and a custom display base.

Fans can RSVP for pre-orders of this Dark Horse Comics Predator figure via Sideshow Collectibles.

The Aliens vs. Predator (AVP) comic series was first published by Dark Horse Comics in 1989 by Randy Stradley and Phill Norwood. The series brought together two of sci-fi's most fearsome extraterrestrial species in a brutal, action-packed crossover before the big screen. Broken Tusk was a Predator clan leader, selected to oversee a Xenomorph hunt on the planet Ryushi, where alien eggs had been seeded for a rite of passage. However, during the hunt, an unexpected escalation occurs as the Xenomorphs multiply rapidly and overrun the Predators. This seasoned warrior now comes to life with a brand new 1/6 scale figure from Hot Toys inspired by that AVP comic run.

Broken Tusk is faithfully crafted right off the pages with signature mask and haunting armor, including the Xenomorph chest plate. He will come equipped with an impressive array of weapons, as well as a double-bladed sword, wrist blades, a burner, and a Xenomorph-themed display base. It is not often that comic book Predators get to come to life, so it is nice to see Hot Toys expanding its reach to Dark Horse Comics. Pre-orders are not live for the 1/6 scale Broken Tusk Predator, but fans can RSVP on Sideshow Collectibles right now for one.

Predator 1/6 Broken Tusk Predator Collectible Figure

"The Aliens vs. Predator comics delivered pulse-pounding battles between Xenomorphs and Predators. One standout character is Broken Tusk, a Predator leader with a chipped tusk, he was a fearsome, skilled hunter. During the Ryushi incident, he unexpectedly teamed up with human Machiko Noguchi to fight the alien outbreak. Gravely wounded by a Queen, he blooded Machiko as a true hunter before dying — a final act that sealed his lasting legacy."

"This collectible figure brings this relentless warrior to life, featuring a meticulously crafted head sculpt with delicate rubber strands of hair and the signature Predator mask printed with its distinctive lightning motif. Clad in newly designed Predator armor that boasts realistic weathering effects, and a striking Xenomorph head design on the chest plate, this collectible brilliantly recreates Broken Tusk's fierce essence."

