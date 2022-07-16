Hot Toys Debuts New XL Cosbi Figures with Avengers and Toy Story

Large threats need larger than life heroes, and Hot Toys has just the thing for collectors! The hit collectible company has been dishing out a lot of new Cosbaby and Cosbi content. These adorable little guys are packed with detail, colors and they bring some of your favorite characters to life. It looks like the Cosbi line is getting a bit of an upgrade as Hot Toys has revealed new XL Cosbi figures. These bad boys come in at just shy of 14 inches, boasting all that Cosbi detail you know and love. Two franchises are covered this time with the Avengers: Endgame and the hit Disney film, Toy Story.

This year has been big for Buzz Lightyear, and it is about to get bigger with his massive new XL Cosbi. This color guy is packed with adorable detail showing the Space Ranger in all his original glory. As for the Avengers, Spider-Man and Iron Man are ready to stop Thanos and add a little size to your growing MCU collection. Both adorable superheroes are packed with detail and adorable poses making these perfect new figures for any Marvel fan. The Hot Toys Cosbi line is only available in certain markets, but fans can find all things Hot Toys right here.

"Toy Story – Buzz Lightyear Cosbi (XL)- Report for duty alongside the fan favorite toy character. Star Commander Buzz Lightyear in the space ranger outfit is now arriving as the extra-large Hot Toys Cosbi with super adorable look based on Pixar's Toy Story. Measures approximately 34.5 cm tall, comes with a collectible display base. Available in selected markets only. Get ready for the adventures to infinity and beyond!"

"Avengers: Endgame – Avengers: Endgame Cosbi (XL) – Join forces with Earth's Mightiest Heroes to protect the world from threats! Introducing variations to your Cosbi collection, Hot Toys presents the Avenger Cosbi in extra-large size based on Avengers: Endgame, features Iron Man blasts adversaries from his repulsor gauntlet, and Iron Spider with pincers shoots web from his hands. Each collectible measures approximately 34.5 cm tall, comes with a collectible display base. Available in selected markets only. Assemble your team of Avengers with the new Cosbi collectibles now!"