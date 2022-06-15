Hot Toys Debuts Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader Cosbaby Figure

It is Obi-Wednesday, and that means a new episode of the newest Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi is here. No spoilers will be found in this article, but it is easily the best episode in the series for multiple reasons. On top of new episodes, new collectibles have been unveiled for the series with some new reveals from Hot Toys. Sadly it is 1/6th scale figures yet, but two mini-figures as part of their adorable Cosbaby line. Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader have been unveiled, which will stand roughly 4.75 inches tall and are packed with detail.

Think of a Funko Pop but with way more detail, more dynamic poses, and a chibi/ bobble-head design. Both Master and Apprentice are posed in some fun stances and will be a fun new addition to any Star Wars fans collection. Darth Vader's sculpt is excellent, and those piercing red lenses are very prominent and welcoming. Obi-Wan Kenobi is placed in a classic prequel pose with his new rough look. Most Cosbaby figures are found overseas, but thankfully, with these being part of Disney+ they have made their way to shopDisney here. Pre-orders are not loved just yet, but they are usually around $24.99 each, and Star Wars fans can find more Hot Toys goodies here.

"Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi™ – Cosbaby Bobble-Head – Picks up a decade after the epic battle on Mustafar in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi™ series reunites the legendary Jedi Master Obi-Wan and Darth Vader for a climactic adventure that bridges the gap between the classic Star Wars prequels and the original trilogy."

"Based on the latest Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi™, Hot Toys is thrilled to present the series inspired Cosbaby collection features Obi-Wan Kenobi™, and Darth Vader™ Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head. Each collectible measures approximately 11 – 12cm in height, includes bobble-head function and display base.Obi-Wan Kenobi Cosbaby recreates the Jedi Master in a brown robe wielding his blue lightsaber, while the Darth Vader Cosbaby present the Sith Dark in his signature helmet and armors, wielding a red lightsaber. The new Cosbaby will be perfect addition to your Star Wars collection."