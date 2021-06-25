Hot Toys Debuts Star Wars: The Mandalorian Swoop Bike Vehicle

Hot Toys has really been expanding their 1/6th scale figure collection by adding some remarkable accessories. The Star Wars franchise, in particular, has been getting gem fun new additions like the Blurrg mount that will enhance your Mando and Kuiil figures. Well, it looks like Hot Toys is at it again s the unveil their newest Star Wars 1/6th scale figure, the Swoop Bike. This bike has been in a lot of Star Wars films like Attack of the Clones and Return of the Jedi. Recently seen in The Mandalorian, fans can now add some high-speed action to Din Djarin and Grogu's adventure with this highly detailed bike measuring roughly 23 inches long.

The Swoop Bike will feature articulated parts, cargo pouches, and an amazing diorama base. The bike will also include a special Grogu attachment showing off the foundling in a dynamic pose with his ears blowing in the wind. Your Mandalorian figure will be able to ride this bad boy across the Tatooine desert in no time. Pre-orders for the Star Wars Swoop Bike are live here for $285, with a release date of October – December 2022. Be sure to add the new Din Djarin and Grogu The Mandalorian set while you are at it here.

"Star Wars: The Mandalorian™ – 1/6th scale Swoop Bike™ Collectible Vehicle. Swoops are repulsor lift vehicles that are more powerful and dangerous than speeder bikes. Swoop racing is a popular spectator sport on many planets, with fans loving the sport's excitement as well as its outlaw image. During the Mandalorian's journey on Tatooine, it has been a helpful transport for him to traverse the desert planet. In addition to 1/6th scale collectible figures and creatures seen in The Mandalorian live-action series, Hot Toys is pleased to expand the highly detailed collectible series and officially introduce the 1/6th scale Swoop Bike collectible vehicle!"

"Measuring at approximately 23.2" in length, the highly-accurate Swoop Bike is crafted with amazing details featuring mechanical structures with articulated parts, cargo pouches, a finely sculpted seat, and a diorama display base! Furthermore, it specially includes a 1/6th scale Grogu™ with his ears up recreating the memorable moment when he is riding against the wind! This Swoop Bike will be a perfect complement to your Mandalorian 1/6th scale collectible figure!"