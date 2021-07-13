Hot Toys Finally Teases Justice League Cyborg 1:6 Scale Figure

Hot Toys has given fans a teaser of one of their upcoming 1:6 scale action figures that fans have demanded. Cyborg lives once again as they finally reveal that the long-awaited Justice League character in the works. Hot Toys did showcase a Cyborg years ago during one of their press events, and fans have demanded they release it. It would have been no surprise if the company just canceled it as the 2017 Justice League film was a huge bust with many collectibles halted not long after. However, the surprising excitement of Zack Snyder's Justice League has obviously got the ball rolling once again for the long-awaited figure. We are only given a simple image, but we can start to see a faithfully recreated suit, possible LED effect, and a nice face sculpt of Ray Fisher.

Most of the Justice League has already been released with Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, and Aquaman already out there. Ezra Miller's The Flash still has yet to be released, but with his solo film coming on the horizon, I can expect we will see one then. Cyborg was the heart of Zack Snyder's Justice League, and this is the perfect figure to showcase the masterpiece that Zack Snyder created. I can expect that we will at least see some of Cyborg's weapons come to life with this figure giving collectors some swappable arms. I can also imagine we will possibly receive a masked armored version of Cyborg's battle mask that we see him in when they land in Russian. Some extras I would like to at least see would be a Mother Box, and of course, I think LED capabilities would have to be a must for this figure. Besides this teaser image Hot Toys has revealed, no information is known of when we will see him release. However, fans can find all Hot Toys collectibles right here and expect either a full reveal or at least an RSVP image in the coming days or weeks.