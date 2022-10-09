Hot Toys Releases Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett 1/6 Scale Droid Set

Hot Toys has unveiled a brand new 1/6 scale figure from the hit Disney + series, Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. We are not getting a full 1/6 scale figure but a whole set of iconic Star Wars droids! That is right, this three droid bundle brings two life some legendary droids from the Star Wars Universe, including the return of R5-D4! Other droids in this set feature the Pit Droid from item Phantom Menace as well as BD-72, most notable from the BD droid from the hit video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Pre-orders should go live soon. Each of these droids is fully articulated, loaded with weathered detailing, and features its own set of accessories. It is nice to see R5 back again and for Hot Toys to release such an interesting Star Wars accessory set for fans 1/6 scale collections. The R5-D4, Pit Droid, and BD-72 Set is priced at $265, set for a Q3 2023 release, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"The scrappy proprietor of Hangar 3-5 in the Mos Eisley™ Spaceport, Peli Motto™ helped the Mandalorian™ on his ship and journey with the assistance of a team of hyperactive pit droids and other mechanical assistants. To further expand its Star Wars collectibles series, Sideshow and Hot Toys are delighted to officially introduce a sixth scale collectible set of Peli Motto's R5-D4, Pit Droid, and BD-72 companions! Standing at approximately 20cm tall for R5-D4, 22cm tall for Pit Droid, and 8cm for BD-72, the three droids are crafted with exceptional mechanical details, as well as featuring weathered paint applications and great articulations. Enrich your Star Wars collection with these amazing little droids!"

The R4-D5 Sixth Scale Figure features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of R5-D4 in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett

Beautifully crafted mechanical body in red, blue and white applied with subtle weathering effects

Approximately 20cm tall

Greatly detailed mechanical construction with 7 points of articulations

Special features including: Head supports 360° horizontal rotation One (1) pair of articulated terrain tread legs One (1) articulated and retractable center tread leg Highly accurate mechanical body design



Accessories:

Two (2) styles of interchangeable antennas

One (1) bad motivator

One (1) restraining bolt (with magnetic function)

One (1) hologram projector

The Pit Droid Sixth Scale Figure features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Pit Droid in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett

Gorgeously detailed mechanical body in reddish brown applied with subtle weathering effects

Approximately 22cm tall

Sophisticatedly constructed mechanical structure with 18 points of articulations

Special features including: One (1) pair of articulated mechanical graspers Highly accurate mechanical body design Enhanced articulation on waist which allows movement including 360° horizontal spin



The BD-72 Sixth Scale Figure features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of BD-72 in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett

Beautifully crafted mechanical body in greyish white applied with subtle weathering effects

Highly accurate mechanical body design including robotic lens, and wire details

Approximately 8cm tall

Sophisticatedly constructed mechanical structure with 8 points of articulations