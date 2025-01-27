Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, League of Legends

Hot Toys Reveals New 1/6 Scale League of Legends: Arcane Vi Figure

Hot Toys is back with a new addition to their 1/6 Scale League of Legends: Arcane collection as Vi is ready to knock out your collection

Article Summary Discover the new 1/6 scale Vi figure from Hot Toys' League of Legends: Arcane collection.

Vi's figure features a seamless body and detailed Season 2 look from Arcane Episode 9.

Includes Vi's iconic Hextech Gauntlets with articulated elements for dynamic poses.

Pre-order Vi for $280, with a June 2026 release, exclusively at Sideshow Collectibles.

Hot Toys has done it again as they step into the world of League of Legends with yet another impressive 1/6 scale figure. We have already seen that Jinx is on the way, and now it is time for Vi to shine from her Season 2 appearance in League of Legends: Arcane. Coming in at roughly 11" tall, Vi is crafted with a new seamless body and captures her Season 2 Episode 9 look. This figure faithfully brings the art style of the Netflix Arcane series to life with a great sculpture that has rotating eyes function. Hot Toys was sure to capture every detail of Vi nicely here, from her new magenta and black haircut, tattoos, and even arm bandages. As expected, Vi will also feature her powerful and signature Hextech Gauntlets, which will feature a variety of effects. The gauntlets feature articulated elements allowing for a nice range of motion and unique poses with the fingers. Hot Toys has the League of Legends: Arcane Vi 1/6 scale figure priced at $280. She is set for a June 2026 release, and pre-orders are already live through Sideshow Collectibles.

League of Legends: Arcane – Vi 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure

"Celebrate the final season of Arcane and get ready to go to all-out war for Piltover and the destiny of humanity with the Hot Toys Arcane Vi 1/6th scale collectible figure. Inspired by Vi's season 2 episode 9 look in the last stand against Ambessa and Viktor's evolved forces, this Hot Toys 1/6th scale collectible is exquisitely crafted and sculpted with an incredible on-screen likeness in her facial features and expression."

"From her violent magenta and black undercut hairstyle to her imposing tattoos and arm bandages, no detail has gone overlooked on this punchy Arcane protagonist. Beyond her outfit, Vi comes with detachable arm-guards, wraps, open and closed hand options, Piltover enforcer badge, and of course, the final evolution of her signature Hextech Gauntlets. Her gauntlets also come with a range of attachable effect accessories and display stand to pose and customize as you see fit."

