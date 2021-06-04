The Mandalorian Kuiil Rides The Blurrg Once Again With Hot Toys

Hot Toys has revealed their newest Star Wars 1/6th scale figure as Kuili has spoken from The Mandalorian. Hot Toys is offering two versions of the figure with a standard and a deluxe that will include a mountable Blurrg. Standing roughly 9" tall, Kuiil is back and ready for action once again with this highly detailed and articulated figure. Kuiil's design is faithfully recreated with this figure, and both figure sets will come with a nice set of accessories for him. These will include goggles, a backpack, bucket, a rifle with a tranquilizer dart, and a display base.

For the deluxe The Mandalorian Kuiil figure, collectors will also get a highly detailed and mountable Blurrg. This is the exact same creature that was included in the new The Mandalorian figures, allowing fans to create iconic scenes from the beginning of the first season. The Blurrg adds some height to the figure coming in at 16" tall but taking Kuiil's figure to new heights in your collection. Both Star Wars The Mandalorian figures are set to release between July – September 2022. The standard figure by himself is priced at $245, and the Kuiil with Blurrg Deluxe set is priced at a mighty $540. Pre-order for both Star Wars The Mandalorian Hot Toys figures are already live and located here.

"A vapor farmer on Arvala-7, Kuiil came to seek peace in an out of the way world, which is now being trespassed upon by criminals and mercenaries. He has worked a lifetime to be free of servitude and offers valuable skills for those willing to meet his price. Further expanding on The Mandalorian collectible series, Hot Toys is excited to officially introduce the widely anticipated 1/6th scale collectible figure of Kuiil! The collectible figure features a newly developed head sculpt with stunning likeness, an outfit with highly detailed tailoring, a rifle with a tranquilizer dart, a pair of goggles, a backpack, a bucket, and a themed display stand!"

"The blurrgs will join me as well. I have spoken." Kuiil the Ugnaught is a widely beloved character in the highly acclaimed The Mandalorian live-action series. Originally came to seek peace in an out of the way world on Arvala-7, Kuiil helped the Mandalorian in many ways by teaching him to ride a blurrg, repairing the Razor Crest, and protecting young GroguTM with his life. Today, Hot Toys is thrilled to present a 1/6th scale collectible set featuring the greatly anticipated Kuiil and his Blurrg from The Mandalorian! The Kuiil collectible figure features newly developed head sculpt with stunning likeness, outfit with highly detailed tailoring, a rifle with tranquilizer dart, a pair of goggles, a backpack, a bucket, and a themed display base!"

"The highly-accurate Blurrg stands at approximately 37cm tall (43cm with base) and 60cm in length. It features highly detailed head and body, articulated arms, a saddle, and a rocky theme display stand! This magnificent 1/6th scale collectible set of Kuiil and Blurrg will surely be a great highlight in any Star Wars collection!"