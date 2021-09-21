Hot Toys Unveils New Shang-Chi 1/6th Scale Figure Accessories

A couple of weeks ago, Hot Toys revealed their brand new Marvel Studios 1/6 scale figure for the film Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings. Shang-Chi and Wenwu get beautifully articulated, and highly detailed collectible that dedicated MCU fans will want in their collection. However, when Hot Toys revealed their Shang-Chi figure, they left out some of the accessories to not spoil Marvel fans who were going to see the film in theaters. With plenty of time to see the film, a full line up of additional accessories has been released which does indeed include some spoilers.

Coming out of the newest adventures of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, our new warrior has acquired great power. The Ten Rings are in his possession, and most of these accessories are based on this exotic weapon which includes three ring power effects. Interchangeable forearms will be includes to show the rings on his arms, and it looks like Wenwu will also get a companion power restraint effect to show off the deadly duel between father and son. Pre-orders are still live for the Shang-Chi 1/6th scale figure here for $250, and he is set to release between January – March 2023.

"Unveiling additional accessories for Shang-Chi 1/6th scale collectible figure – It's excited seeing Shang-Chi performing exhilarating moves on the big screen recently! Today, Hot Toys team is delighted to unveil additional accessories based on design of The Ten Rings for the 1/6th scale Shang-Chi collectible figure, allowing fans and collectors to recreate more thrilling action scenes from Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings."

"Translating the smallest details of the mystical weapon, these amazing accessories include a pair of ring power using effects, a pair of ring power attacking effects, Wenwu power restraint effect accessory, and a pair of interchangeable forearms with all rings applied with luminous reflective effect. Make sure you reserve space for the Shang-Chi figure! And remember to follow us for more news!"