Wonder Woman is Back as Hot Toys Returns Her To 1984

Gal Gadot returns as Princess Diana with the newest Hot Toys figure. Coming out of the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 movie, Diana Prince stands proud. This new 1/6th scale figure features Wonder Woman in her regular costume from the film. She will include a nice variety of accessories with her Lasso of Truth, bullet-deflecting attachments, and interchangeable hands. As a special bonus, some of the WW1984 figures will get a unique Lasso of Truth in motion accessory. This will give collectors a great way to enhance their WW or WW84 display with some nice action poses.

It was surprising that Hot Toys announce the Golden Armor figure before the original costume. Her costume is beautifully designed and the likeness of Gal Gadot is not terrible. I do wish we got to see another head sculpt with exposition for a more lively look. The Wonder Woman 1984 figure is set to release at the beginning of 2022 and pre-orders are not live just yet. When they are you will be able to find them here as well s other Hot Toys collectibles.

"The world needs you." – Steve Trevor. "The empowering DC super hero, Wonder Woman, is back in her newest movie, Wonder Woman 1984. Facing off against the all-new formidable foes whose ruthless ambitions threaten to destroy the world, fans' beloved heroine must again draw on her incredible strength, courage and wisdom to save the world from greater evil."

"Beautifully crafted based on the appearance of Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in the movie, the 1/6th scale figure features a newly developed head sculpt with astonishing likeness and long curly dark brown hair sculpture, Wonder Woman's signature tiara, a specialized body tailored with enhanced articulation on shoulders, Wonder Woman's iconic blue and red battle suit, a pair of Wonder Woman's signature "Bracelets of Submissions", her "Lasso of Truth", sparkling effect accessories in different sizes, and a figure stand. Furthermore, a Special Edition available in selected markets will include as additional Lassoing in Motion as bonus item exclusively for collectors."