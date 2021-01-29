Hot Wheels and NASA Team Up To Release Mars Rover Vehicle

Hot Wheels is ready to blast off as they announce their newest team-up vehicle with NASA. On February 18, 2021, the Mars Pereseverance Rover is expected to land, and no better way to show off the moment than with a new collectible. Mattel has captured the Perseverance Rover in an amazing 1:64 scale replica. This is one of the first of Hot Wheel Space related collectibles, and it is an excellent vehicle to kick off the series. Hot Wheels fans will not want to miss out on this truly unique collectible that will be a great partner to watch the NASA Mars landing.

Mattel's Hot Wheels brand does feature a lot of chaotic vehicle designs that can really captivate fans. However, it is creations like the Mars Perseverance Rover that really shine as it gives fans an amazing replica and an actual piece of history. The design is fun and unique, and it can be a fun experience for a kid or an adult who has one while the NASA landing happens in February. The Hot Wheels Mars Perseverance Rover is priced at only $1.09 and can be found in-store and online today.

Hot Wheels Mars Perseverance Rover SRP: $1.09 | 3Y+ | Available now

"The countdown to Mars has begun! Hot Wheels is helping NASA kick off another historic year of space exploration firsts – with the release of the Hot Wheels Mars Perseverance Rover die-cast vehicle. Modeled after the NASA Perseverance Rover, which is expected to land in the Jezero Crater on Mars Thursday, February 18, 2021, the latest die-cast from the #1 toymaker in the world captures all of the intricate details of the Perseverance Rover in a 1:64 scale replica. Space exploration fans and Hot Wheels enthusiasts of all ages can reenact the captivating journey of NASA's Perseverance Rover as it studies the Martian landscape and seeks signs of ancient microbial life, collecting samples over the next year."

"The Hot Wheels Mars Perseverance Rover pays homage to the cutting-edge instruments and technologies that will help pave the way for human missions to Mars, studying critical data about Mars' geology and climate and eventually sending Martian samples back to Earth. Just as Hot Wheels stands for the Challenger Spirit in all of us with its vision of 'Challenge Accepted,' the Mars Perseverance Rover embodies the NASA – and scientific – spirit of overcoming all challenges. The NASA team hopes to inspire the entire world and future explorers to forge new paths and make discoveries on which the next generation can build."

Visit your local retailer to pick up the Hot Wheels Mars Perseverance Rover available now, and keep your rover close as you tune-in for the live stream of the NASA Mars 2020 Mission Perseverance Rover landing on February 18!