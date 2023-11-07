Posted in: Collectibles, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Bob Marley, headphones, House of Marley

House of Marley Announces the Little Bird True Wireless Earbuds

A new set of eco-conscious earbuds has been announced from House of Marley as they reveal their Little Bird True Wireless Earbuds

Take some time to yourself and zone out into your music with House of Marley once again. The hit eco-conscious lifestyle audio maker is back with a brand new addition to their brand. The Little Bird True Wireless Earbuds are here, giving music fans an affordable headphone that boasts a new sleek design. Bob Marley's legacy and commitment to music and saving the planet are continued here as these earbuds are crafted from sustainable materials. This includes bamboo and House of Marley's signature blend of REGRIND™ natural wood fiber, and even recycled plastics. Disappear into your tunes with six hours of battery and up to 24 hours with charges from the case. The Little Bird True Wireless Earbuds have Touch controls, a built-in microphone, a 15-minute quick charge, which will take listening to your music to a new eco-conscious level. House of Marley has dropped the Little Bird right now and here for only $39.99, with two colors offered.

Little Bird True Wireless Earbuds Have Arrived

"Today, the eco-conscious lifestyle audio maker, launched the latest in its earbuds range; the Little Bird True Wireless Earbuds right in time for holiday gifting season. Honoring Bob Marley's commitment to music and the planet, the newest earbuds are crafted from a thoughtful blend of sustainable materials; including bamboo, our signature blend of REGRIND™ natural wood fiber, mica composites and recycled plastics."

"Offering a seamless blend of style and sustainability, the Little Bird True Wireless Earbuds promise six hours of battery life (and up to 24 hours with three additional charges from the case). They come safely stored in a hard charging case, so are perfect for on-the-go music, meetings and more. Featuring intuitive touch controls, the Little Bird earbuds let users take charge of their audio, whether adjusting volume, hitting play, pressing pause or skipping to the next track. Plus, an alert indicates these changes each time users switch up the sound. The quick charge technology means that just 15 minutes of charging gives an additional two hours of use. Plus, the USB-C compatibility ensures the earbuds can be charged with any USB-C charger or accessory, adding to the convenience and versatility of this portable, powered-up product."

KEY FEATURES

24-hour playtime (with case)

Six-hour playtime (without case)

Intuitive touch controls

Built-in microphone to take and place calls

Bluetooth 5.3

10mm Hi definition drivers

Movie and gaming mode

USB-C Quick charge

Small, medium and large color-coded ear gels included

2-year guarantee

