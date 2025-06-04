Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: how to train your dragon, lego

How to Train Your Dragon Toothless Lands at LEGO with New Set

It’s a brick built world out there as LEGO is back with a new selection of construction sets including How to Train Your Dragon

Article Summary LEGO unveils a new 784-piece Icons set featuring Toothless from How to Train Your Dragon.

The buildable Toothless model stands 6.5” tall with posable wings, head, jaw, and tail.

The set includes accessories like a repaired tail, saddle, and a plasma-blast effect.

Pre-orders for the Toothless LEGO set are live now for $69.99, with a July 1, 2025 release date.

Toothless is the beloved dragon from DreamWorks' How to Train Your Dragon franchise and is returning to the big screen. As the last known Night Fury, Toothless would soon form an inseparable bond with Viking outcast Hiccup. His journey across the trilogy evolves from a wounded outcast to the majestic Alpha of all dragons. As a fan prepares for his new live-action debut, LEGO is bringing How to Train Your Dragon to life with a brand new 784-piece LEGO Icons set.

Build your very own Toothless that will stand 6.5" tall, and will feature posable wings, head, jaws, and tail. This version of Toothless will have his repaired tail and saddled designs and will also come with a push to play with and a plasma-blast accessory. It will be interesting to see if any more How to Train Your Dragon sets will arrive in the future, as minifigure versions of Toothless and Hiccup would be amazing to see. This adorable little dragon will be a perfect addition to any How to Train Your Dragon collection, and pre-orders are already live for $69.99 with a July 1, 2025, release date.

LEGO Icons – How to Train Your Dragon: Toothless

"Immerse yourself in a rewarding project or gift a loved one with the LEGO® Icons How to Train Your Dragon: Toothless (10375) model building project for adults and movie fans of all ages. This fantasy decor model playfully captures the charm of the iconic Night Fury. Choose between the fish and plasma-blast attachments and pose the head, jaw, wings and tail to create a captivating display for your home or workplace."

"This dragon building set makes a perfect holiday or birthday gift idea for fans of Toothless, the beloved Night Fury from How to Train Your Dragon. Discover a space for fun and relaxation with the inspiring range of LEGO building sets designed specifically for adults. Set contains 784 pieces."

