Invader Zim Is Back With New Figures From Diamond Select

The beloved Nickelodeon cartoon Invader Zim is back as Diamond Select Toys unveils their newest action figures. This is the first time that Diamond Select has created these figures, and they are packed with amazing animated detail and accessories. There will be three sets of figure releases, and each one will be a 2-pack giving life to two iconic Invader Sim characters. Fans will be able to choose between Alien Zim and Robot Gir, Dog Disguise Gir and Gaz, and lastly, Boy Disguise Zim and Dib. Each one is loaded with great accessories from Invader Zim that fans will really appreciate.

Invader Zim recently had a new animated film, which was a blast to watch, and these figures will be great for new and old fans alike. Each figure has that animated paint deco that is very well done, and each of the hilarious accessories will be great for dedicated fans of the cartoon. Fans of these series will not want to miss any of these 2-pack figure bundles, and we can not wait to see them in person. Each Invader Zim Series 1 figure from Diamond Select Toys will be priced at $24.99. They are expected to release in June 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found as a single order or bundles pack here. Don't forget to check out some of the other new products coming soon from Diamond Select, like new Marvel and Star Wars statues.

"INVADER ZIM SERIES 1 ACTION FIGURE ASSORTMENT – Dooooooom! Invader Zim has returned to invade the Earth again, this time as an all-new series of action figures from Diamond Select Toys! Each set of two 3-4″ figures – Zim with Gir, Boy-Disguise Zim with Dib, and Dog-Disguise Gir with Gaz – includes multiple accessories and interchangeable parts. Each pair comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by David Forrest, sculpted by Paul Harding! In Shops: Jun 30, 2021 SRP: $24.99."