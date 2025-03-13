Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, spawn

McFarlane Toys Tackles the Future Spawn with The Deviant (Rat City)

McFarlane Toys is releasing a nice set of collectibles from across their brands including The Deviant Spawn from Rat City

Article Summary Explore Rat City, a grim setting in the Spawn universe for intense early battles.

Meet The Deviant, a new Hellspawn from the Rat City comic series.

Get The Deviant figure: 7" tall with a fabric cape and accessories.

Buy The Deviant: Rat City figure now at McFarlane Toys Store.

Rat City, one of the most infamous locations in the Spawn universe from Image Comics, is a grim, crime-ridden district that serves as a backdrop for many of Spawn's early battles. The area is a decaying urban wasteland filled with corruption, homelessness, and violence, making it the perfect setting for Todd McFarlane's iconic world. In 2024, Image Comics expanded the Spawn universe with the introduction of Rat City, a new comic series that delves into the city. The comic follows Peter Cairn, a new character who is an ex-soldier, an amputee, and now the new Hellspawn in a post-war future.

Rat City gives new and old readers a fresh perspective on the Spawn universe, and now The Deviant is coming to life from McFarlane Toys. Coming in at 7" tall, this impressive figure features his new high-tech suit along with a fabric cape. He will come with a variety of accessories, including two necroplasms attachments, extra hands, and the usual collector card and figure base. Everything is packed in nice blister-style packaging for $24.99, and The Deviant: Rat City (Spawn) is already up for purchase now through the McFarlane Toys Store.

McFarlane Toys Spawn – The Deviant (Rat City)

"In a distant future, Peter Carin, a loyal soldier was injured in the line of duty. He was issued prosthetic legs and summarily dismissed by his corporate masters. After agreeing to partake in a series of experiments, the nanites in his legs become infected with necroplasmic energy due to power surge that traveled forward through time caused by Al Simmons. Now known as The Deviant, Peter is fighting against the new corporate-controlled government. He seeks to help those in need and to throw off the shackles of the oppressive new world order."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on TODD McFARLANE'S SPAWN™ comic books

Includes 2 necroplasms, 2 extra hands, collector card and figure base

Featured in SPAWN™-themed packaging

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ SPAWN™ figures

