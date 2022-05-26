Iron Man Lands with New Infinity Saga DLX Mark 3 Figure from threezero

Threezero has revealed their newest Marvel Studios: The Infinity Saga DLX figure with Iron Man Mark 3. This marks the seventh Iron Man figure for releasing with fans already getting a Mark 43, Mark 43 (Battle Damaged), Mark 44 (Hulkbuster), Iron Patriot, Mark 46, and Mark 50. The Mark 3 Armor comes to us from the film that started off the MCU with the 2008 film Iron Man. Each DLX figure comes in at a 1/12 scale and captures the suit perfectly from the film, and features 48 points of articulation and die-cast parts. The Mark 3 armor will have quite a biota features with LEDs lighting up the Arc Reactor and eyes, flight panels, and a nice set of accessories. The included Iron Man arsenal will feature five pairs of hands, arm missiles, and effects for flight and repulser action. The Marvel Studios: The Infinity Saga DLX Iron Man Mark 3 is priced at $99.99 and set to release in Q3 2022. Pre-orders are already live and can be found here along with other suits to help build up your Hall of Armor.

"threezero and Marvel Studios are excited to present the DLX Iron Man Mark 3 as the next figure in the Marvel DLX series. It adopts the classic colors of red and gold with a multi-layer metallic coating process, accurately replicating the design of Tony Stark's armored suit as seen in the Iron Man movies. This fully-articulated collectible figure stands approximately at 6.9" (~17.5cm) tall and is constructed of threezero's renown DLX die-cast system with 48 points of articulation. Detailed structural engineering and exquisite design enable the figure to depict a variety of action poses while maintaining a realistic appearance."

"LED lighting functions are located on the chest and the eyes, and the four flight panels on the back can flip to open and closed. Additional equipment and accessories include five pairs of interchangeable hands, two detachable arm missiles that can be connected onto both forearms, effect parts for shooting and flight poses, and a DLX action stand; allowing for a wide variety of display possibilities!"

FEATURES

Approximately 6.9 inches (~17.5cm) tall 48 points of articulation Four (4) foldable air flaps on the back



ACCESSORIES

Five (5) pairs of interchangeable hands: One (1) pair of fists, one (1) pair of relaxed hands, one (1) pair of shooting hands, one (1) pair of shooting hands to attach the effects, and one (1) pair of flight hands Two (2) detachable Arm Missiles Two (2) pairs of effect parts: One (1) pair of shooting effects, and one (1) pair of flying effects (for the feet) One (1) DLX action stand



*LED FEATURES

Eyes Chest



Remarks

*LED FEATURES require AG1 batteries x 4 (Batteries Not Included)

Materials

Zinc alloy, PVC, ABS, metal parts

Packaging Size

~(W140 x D60 x H240)mm (0.5kg)