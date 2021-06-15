Iron Man Prepares For The Fight of His Life With Iron Studios

The celebration for The Infinity Saga continues as Iron Studios reveals a new set of Ultimate Marvel statues starting with Iron Man. Featuring his Mark LXXXV, Tony Stark is ready to take on the fight of his fight as he stands ready to take on Thanos. Standing 9.4" tall, iron Man comes on a rocky terrain base that will be able to connect with other Iron Studios Avengers: Endgame statue. With a weathered design, Iron Studios brings the Mark LXXXV armor to life like very before with incredible detail, and a breathtaking sculpt that will please many Marvel fans. The statue will even feature a metallic shine to his design that will really make him stand out from other Iron Man collectibles in any collection out there. The Marvel Studios The Infinity Saga Iron Man Ultimate BDS Art Scale 1/10 will be priced at $139.99. He is set to release between June – September 2022, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Be sure to keep an eye out for other Infinity Saga statues by combining statues with Captain America and Thor.

"Iron Studios, in partnership with Marvel Entertainment, celebrates its historic and adored cinematographic universe with the Infinity Saga line, reproducing new statues that are derived from the most memorable and eternalized scenes from Marvel movies, for collectors. Set on a base shaped like rocky terrain, home to the battlefield of Earth\'s greatest heroes against the invading forces of the fearsome Titan Thanos and his army of aliens led by his Black Order generals, Iron Studios presents "Iron Man Ultimate BDS Art Scale 1/10 – The Infinity Saga- Iron Studios", with the genius Tony Stark in his Mark LXXXV armor, using nanotechnology with improved durability that makes his costume more powerful."

"The historic completion of the third phase of Marvel\'s cinematic universe in theaters has become the highest-grossing film of all time, and the unforgettable scene in which Captain America, in front of his allies, finally speaks the famous rallying cry of the heroes in the comics: "Avengers Assemble," something very anticipated by fans. This moment is also immortalized by Iron Studios in this new diorama composed of the three statues of the protagonist heroes, individually available."