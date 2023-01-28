Iron Man Suits Up with Deluxe Gantry 1/6 Scale Hot Toys Figure Set Hot Toys is back and diving into the MCU once again with some new Iron Man releases from the Avengers including a Gantry Mode

Just when you thought Hot Toys was done with Iron Man, a new 1/6 scale figure arrived. We recently saw the new Iron Man Mark VI 2.0 figure debut for The Avengers, seen here. That was not all that Hot Toys has, as a special deluxe version of the figure is on the way featuring his Suit Up Gantry. The Mark IV figure comes in at 12.5″ tall, with 30 points of articulation, die-cast body and an incredible Tony Stark head sculpt. However, this deluxe version comes with the Suit-Up Gantry, as seen on the top of Avengers Tower in The Avengers.

The Iron Man Deluxe Gantry stands over 16.5″ tall, has LED ability, a variety of articulated mechanical arms for the Mark IV armor, and more. Collectors will even get some new additional Iron Man exclusives pieces with the set, too, with a helmet and armor to help capture suit-up scenes. A mighty figure like this comes with a big price tag of $655, but payment plans are here to help. Pre-orders for this beauty are already live and located right here and are set to arrive in June 2024.

Iron Man Mark VI (2.0) with Suit-Up Gantry from Hot Toys

"Known as this universe's "genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist", Tony Stark a.k.a. Iron Man was a hit with fans and audience. Designed with great attention to mechanical details, Iron Man Mark VI (2.0) and the Suit-Up Gantry set on the roof of Stark Tower is brought to life as an impressive 1/6th scale collectible set inspired by Marvel Studios' The Avengers. The screen-accurate Iron Man figure made in die-cast material, measures over 32cm tall, includes a newly developed head sculpt of Robert Downey Jr featuring likeness of Tony Stark, LED light-up helmet with interchangeable masks, movie-accurate proportion and detailed armor design, metallic red, gold and silver colored armor, interchangeable battle damaged chest armor and remove parts on shoulder and thigh, hidden compartments on shoulders to reveal weapons."

"The 1/6th scale Suit-Up Gantry stands approximately 42cm tall when fully assembled, features multiples articulated mechanical arms and the adjustable annular tunnel design is finished with metallic painting applications. The authentically-crafted Suit-Up Gantry collectible powered by USB recreates the astounding disassembling program of Iron Man's suit with LED light-up areas located around the annular tunnel and gantry platform/stairway. Moreover, this collectible set specially includes an additional helmet and armor parts such as chest, shoulders, thighs, back which reveals mechanical details will enable alternate display options. This Iron Man Mark VI with Suit-Up Gantry collectible set will be an iconic piece for your Hall of Armor collection!"

The Iron Man Mark VI (2.0) Sixth Scale Figure features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark / Iron Man in The Avengers

One (1) newly developed Tony Stark head sculpt with a separate rolling eyeball function

One (1) LED-lighted Iron Man helmet head (white light, battery operated) with two (2) styles of interchangeable masks (normal and battle damage)

Approximately 32 cm tall

Over 30 points of enhanced articulations

Movie-accurate proportion and highly detailed armor design

Metallic red and gold colored painting on streamlined armor

Contains diecast material

Special features on armor: LED lighted Arc Reactor on chest (white light, battery operated) One (1) pair of detachable shoulder-mounted weapons Two (2) styles of interchangeable chest armor (normal and battle-damaged) Two (2) sets of interchangeable forearm armor (normal and missile firing) One (1) pair of built-in shoulder missile launchers Eight (8) pieces of interchangeable hands including: One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of hands with articulated fingers and light-up repulsors (white light, battery operated) One (1) pair of repulsor firing hands (white light, battery operated) One (1) pair of laser-firing hands Multi-layered waist armor with enhanced articulations allowing highly flexible movement Fully deployable air flaps at back of the armor Articulated flaps on back of the armor on both legs

Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Accessories:

One (1) pair of attachable real-like lasers accessories

The Suit Up Gantry Sixth Scale Accessory features:

Authentic and highly detailed Suit-Up Gantry with all-new paint application

Approximately 42cm H x 33cm L x 28.5cm D

LED light-up areas on 4 annular tunnel compartments (blue light, power operated)

LED light-up gantry stairways (yellow light, power operated)

Adjustable annular channel

Five (5) mechanical arms with articulated function

Special Accessories for the Collectible Set Edition:

One (1) helmet (only for display at Suit-Up Gantry)

One (1) back armor (only for display at Suit-Up Gantry)

One (1) chest armor

One (1) pair of shoulder armors

One (1) pair of front-thigh armors

One (1) pair of side thigh armors

* Battery included for collectible figure, button cells are required.

* Light up function operated using USB power; USB connecting cable is not included for collectible, Micro USB cable is required