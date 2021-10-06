Iron Studios Announces New WandaVision Statue with Halloween Vision

Vision is back as Iron Studios takes us back to Westview, New Jersey, to celebrate Halloween with a brand new MCU statue. Coming out of the hit Disney+ series, WandaVision, everyone's favorite synthetic android, is back as he pays homage to his early Marvel Comics debut. The Halloween episode of WandaVision was a blast, and it was fun to see some of our favorite MCU characters in some retro costumes. Iron Studios captures this look perfectly with this 1/10 Art Scale statue that will stand 8.5" tall. The bright colors on Vision really pops here, and it will definitely stand out in your Marvel collection and will be an excellent companion piece to the Halloween Scarlet Witch statue. Priced at $139.99, the WandaVision Halloween Vision statue is set to release between July – September 2022. Pre-orders are already live for both Scarlet Witch and Vision statues which can be found located right here and be on the lookout for other amazing MCU statues coming from Iron Studios.

"During Halloween in the small town of Westview, New Jersey, the syntozoid Vision, formerly an ally of the Avengers, says goodbye to his wife Wanda Maximoff, with whom he shares an idyllic suburban life, along with their children Billy and Tommy, and his brother-in-law, Pietro. Vision is a volunteer on the community surveillance patrol and leaves for duty properly dressed, as the date requires. He is wearing a costume similar to the original version of the character in the comics, but with the characteristics of cosplay, in a more laid-back way, with sports shorts, sneakers, and yellow socks."

"His costume has such an iconic look that he compares it to a Mexican wrestler, who stands out for their colorful costumes and masks. In this way, at the request of fans and collectors, Iron Studios presents the statue \" Vision Halloween Version Art Scale 1/10 – WandaVision\" based on the sixth episode, \" All-New Halloween Spooktacular!\" from the Marvel miniseries on TV. The series is produced and aired by the Disney+ streaming channel."