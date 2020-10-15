Batman and Joker Return to 1989 with New Minico from Iron Studios

The Minico statues continue from Iron Studios with new collectibles from Batman. This time we are going back to 1989 as both the Dark Knight and the Joker are back. This beloved chaotic duo shared that unique enlarged bobbled head style in this design. Batman is shown in his black and yellow batsuit and displayed on a Gotham City rooftop base. The detail in the suit and the colors are quite remarkable that even despite the appearance it'll be a fun figure for any fan. Iron Studios has releases some evil to balance out the good with the 1989 version of the Joker. Unlike his movie counterpart, this statue seems to feature a more kiddish version of the Clown Prince of Crime. He is wearing his purple suit with a matching purple hat with his cane in hand. The Joker will also be displayed on a Gotham rooftop and will be a companion piece to t7he 1989 Batman. Both statues feature that fun and unique Minico design and will be a nice desk collectible for any fan of the film. Both 1989 Batman and Joker Minico statue will be priced at $32.99. They are expected to be released in March 2021 and can be found located here.

Batman – Batman 89 – Minico

Features:

Creation: Iron Studios

Made in plastic (PVC)

Hand painted

Includes base display

Can be paired with The Joker 89 MiniCo Figure

Product dimensions: 7 in (H) x 4.7 in (W) x 4.3 in (L)

Product Weight: 0.6 lbs

The Joker – Batman 89 – Minico

Can be paired with Batman 89 MiniCo Figure

Product dimensions: 6.6 in (H) x 3.1 in (W) x 3.1 in (L)

Product Weight: 0.5 lbs