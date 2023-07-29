Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, jurassic park, jurassic world

Iron Studios Debuts 1/10 Jurassic World: Dominion Dimetrodon Statue

The park comes to life once again with Iron Studios as they unveil their newest dinosaur from the hit film Jurassic World: Dominion

To this day, Jurassic Park is still a work of art, and the dinosaurs they brought to the big screen are like no other. While they might not be accurate to what might have existed back then, they are what we have. Each Jurassic Park and Jurassic World film has its very own dinosaurs to showcase, and Jurassic World: Dominion captured the deadly Dimetrodon. This deadly dinosaur was found in the Amber Caves beneath BioSyn, and they almost had a meal with our favorite paleontologists. Collectors can now bring this beauty home with Iron Studios as they have debuted their latest Jurassic World 1/10 Art Scale statue. Standing at 7.5" tall, the Dimetrodon is faithfully crafted right off the screen, from its powerful jaws to its signature fin on its back. This is one dino you do not want to come face to face with in any cave, but it is one JP fans will want to bring home. Iron Studios will have this creature priced at $249.99, set for a Q2 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live right here.

Dimetrodon – Jurassic World Dominion 1/10 Art Scale

"With its jaws filled with sharp teeth in different sizes, prepared to tear apart and grind the meat of its prey, a monstrous prehistoric dragon is the apex predator, top of the food chain in its abyssal dominion. Hunting stealthily, its presence goes nearly unnoticed when it swims submerged in the underground rivers, only revealed by its characteristic exposed dorsal sail just like the fin of a shark or when it comes out of the dark from the connected network of tunnels ready to attack."

"Iron Studios present the statue "Dimetrodon – Jurassic World Dominion – Art Scale 1/10", with the mighty ancestral reptile, over a base of the rocky terrain of the Amber Mines from Jurassic World: Dominion, with the movie's logo on the front."

