Iron Studios Debuts New Guardians of the Galaxy Groot 1/10 Statue

Iron Studios is back with a new assortment of 1/10 Art Scale statues including the arrival of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Get ready to finish off your Iron Studios Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 collection with Groot. This stunning cosmic collectible captures Groot right from the film, featuring his new bulky design that is not afraid to get his hands dirty. Iron Studios put a lot of love into this statue, from the texture of his bark-like skin to his disgruntled expression. Whether you're a die-hard fan of Groot or a devoted follower of the Guardians of the Galaxy, this a necessary 1/10 Art Scale statue that fans will not want to miss. Just like Star-Lord and Rocket, Groot is displayed on a part of the High Evolutionary's facility, and he will come in at 8.8" tall. Even though the Guardians are not together at the moment, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans can capture this trio forever. We can assume some of the other members of the Guardians of the Galaxy will arrive later on. Until then, pre-orders for Groot are already live right here for $199.99 with a Q3 2024 release. Fans can find the other members of this collection right here to finish the set.

Groot – Guardians of the Galaxy 3

"A giant arbor with a stern countenance watch with squinted eyes and crossed arms in the cold technological hallways of the mobile research facility of the High Evolutionary villain, where his best friend was genetically and cybernetically modified in the past. Now adult and mature, with new advanced abilities, he fights alongside his allies against the crazy geneticist and his experiments in the utopic creation of a perfect race."

"Seen firsthand on Iron Studios' booth at San Diego Comic-Con 2023, the statue "Groot – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Art Scale 1/10", with the beloved plant hero in his most recent version in the MCU, meticulously reproduced down to the tiniest details of the character, over a diorama base that reminds the interior of the complex spaceship of the Arête Laboratories, in a new series with the statues of Star-Lord and Rocket completing the set."

