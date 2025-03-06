Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: iron studios, Marvel Comics, x-men

Iron Studios Debuts New Marvel Comics X-Men Danger Room B Statue

Iron Studios is back with a new assortment of impressive statues including the arrival of the X-Men as they take on the Danger Room

The Danger Room is one of the most iconic training facilities in Marvel Comics and is primarily used by the X-Men. It first appeared in X-Men #1 (1963), created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Originally a simple gymnasium with mechanical traps, it would later on evolve into a high-tech simulation room capable of generating elaborate combat scenarios. Over time, Shi'ar technology was integrated, transforming the Danger Room into a holographic environment that was capable of creating realistic battle conditions. This addition to the X-Mansion would allow members of the X-Men to hone their combat skills, teamwork, and use of their mutant abilities in a safe setting. Iron Studios is now putting focus on Room B as they debut their newest Marvel Comics Danger Room 1/20 scale statue.

Five fellow mutants are testing their skills here with Sunfire, Nightcrawler, Angel, Thunderbird, and Kitty Pryde, with Lockheed getting a safe distance. Professor X i depietc behind the controls as he see the skills these new members have to offer the team. Two versions of the statue will be offered, one standard and one comic color variant. A lot of skill, detail, and craftsmanship was put into this X-Men statue that will measure 17" tall and 20" wide. A statue like this is no cheap feature, though, as it comes in at $1,005, but payment plans are offered through Sideshow Collectibles with a December 2025 release date.

About Iron Studios

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World. All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

