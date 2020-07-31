The Hulk Is Ready for the Hulkbuster With Iron Studios

Iron Studios has unveiled the second part of the Hulk vs Hulkbuster diorama statue. Hulk is ready to smash with his newest 1/10 Art Scale statue. Standing in at 10.2 inches, Hulk is ready to crush any puny suits of armor in front of him. The statue is highly detailed and showcases the MCU Mark Ruffalo Hulk. He is placed on a street base and will match up perfectly with the already announced Hulkbuster armor statue. This is one statue that Marvel fans will not want to miss out on.

The Hulk vs the Hulkbuster was an amazing sequence in the Age of Ultron. It was something fans have been wanting to see and Marvel Studios delivered. The great thing about this Iron Studios diorama is that they can be both displayed separately but when together its a true masterpiece. From the craftsmanship, definition, and design this Hulk is truly a monster and will be a great addition to any dedicated fans collection. The Avengers: Age of Ultron Hulk Art Scale 1/10 Statue will be priced at $199.99. He is expected to be unleashed in June 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can be located here. Payment plans are available so make use of them if need be.

Hulk BDS Art Scale 1/10 – Avengers: Age of Ultron

License: Avengers: Age of Ultron

Scale: BDS Art Scale 1/10

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original movie references

Made in polystone

Hand painted

This statue is part of a battle diorama based on the Avengers: Age of Ultron

Product dimensions: 10.2 in (H) x 8.6 in (W) x 9 in (L)

Product Weight: 8.6 lbs

Released US: Second quarter of 2021