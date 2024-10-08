Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: dc comics, iron studios, joker

Iron Studios Reveals New Joker (Arthur Fleck) Deluxe 1/10 Statue

The chaos of Arthur Fleck comes to life as Iron Studios unveils their newest 1/10 art scale statue from the Joker: Folie à Deux

Article Summary Discover Iron Studios’ new 1/10 Joker (Arthur Fleck) statue from Joker: Folie à Deux.

Arthur Fleck's chaotic evolution captured in a stunning 7.2" statue with swappable arms.

This $249.99 collector's piece offers customizable display options for DC fans.

Pre-order now; release aligns with Joker: Folie à Deux movie in Q2 2025!

Iron Studios has just unveiled that they are stepping into the world of DC Comics Elseworlds with a new 1/10 Art Scale statue. It looks like a new statue has been revealed for Joker: Folie à Deux, as Arthur Fleck is back once more. While the first film was a very intense film that showed a failed Gotham City with its residents, the sequel was something else. By the end of the first film, Arthur Fleck is more than just a failed comedian but an idea of chaos. But can he live up to that legacy? That is the idea behind Joker: Folie à Deux, with song, dance, and an ending that is as chaotic as the Clown Prince of Crime himself. However, Iron Studios captures the Joker perfectly with a new 7.2" tall statue featuring Arthur in full suit and makeup. He will come with swappable arms that allow fans to customize how they want to display this icon. Priced at $249.99, DC Comics fans will be able to bring Arthur home in Q2 2025, and pre-orders are already live on the Iron Online Store.

Joker (Arthur Fleck) – Deluxe Art Scale 1/10

"Iron Studios presents a new 1/10 statue of Joker (Arthur Fleck) Get ready to dive your collection into the dark and fascinating mind of Arthur Fleck with the new 1/10 statue of Joker, based on the successful homonymous franchise. The Pre-order of the statue aligns with the release of the second movie "Joker: Folie à Deux", the sequel to the critically acclaimed Joker, from 2019."

The figure faithfully depicts Joker in a costume just like in the movie and manages to portray the chaotic and tragic energy permeating the character. With a design that seeks to be the definitive representation of both movies, the statue comes with 2 interchangeable options of head and arms, allowing you to customize your display and bring different facets of the character to life. Awaken the chaos in your collection with this unmissable statue that blends art and narrative."

