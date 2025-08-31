Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, the goonies

Iron Studios Reveals New The Goonies 40th Anniversary Mikey Statue

It is that time of the month when Iron Studios crafted up greatness with new Art Scale statues including The Goonies 40th Anniversary

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a Mikey Walsh statue for The Goonies 40th Anniversary, celebrating the iconic 1985 film.

The 1/10 Art Scale statue features Mikey in his yellow raincoat, clutching the treasure map and One Eyed Willy's key.

The statue stands 8.2” tall with a treasure-themed base and collectors can pre-order it now for $199.99.

Iron Studios is known for highly detailed, film-accurate collectibles, focusing on fan passion and quality.

New statues are here from Iron Studios, including another anniversary celebration as The Goonies hits 40 years. Michael "Mikey" Walsh is the heart and leader of The Goonies (1985), a film that remains a cult classic. Enthralled by pirate legends and the promise of hidden treasure, Mikey inspires his band of misfit friends to embark on one last adventure before summer ends. From secret caves, deadly booby traps, and the ability to locate One Eyed Willy's treasure, Goonies never say die, and Iron Studios captures just that. Mikey is back and kicking off a new set of The Goonies 40th Anniversary statues.

Standing 8.2" tall, this statue features Sean Astin on the hunt for treasure with the map and key and One-Eyed Willy's hidden fortune. Our hero features in his iconic yellow raincoat, with great likeness and a treasure-filled base. The base shows off Willy and his infamous gold and jewels that they seek, and now collectors just need more of The Goonies to collect. Data, Chuck, Mouth, and of course, Sloth are all needed to finish this set, with pre-orders already live for $199.99 on Iron Online Store with a June 2026 release.

Mikey Walsh: The Goonies 40th Anniversary – Iron Studios

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

