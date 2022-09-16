Mystique Marvel Legends VHS Figure Finally Debuts from Hasbro

Hasbro continues to expand their X-Men Marvel Legends VHS collection as pre-orders for their next figure have arrived. Mystique is ready to hide behind enemy lines once again with a beautifully sculpted figure. Her design and deco come right from the popular 90s X-Men The Animated Series cartoon. Just like the rest of the X-Men figures, Mystique will come in beautifully designed VHS packaging featuring original artwork. Magneto's right hand does come with swappable hands, as well as two guns and a baby Nightcrawler. This shapeshifter will be a must-own Marvel Legends figure for your X-Men collection, and she is priced at $27.99. She is expected to release in December 2022, and pre-orders are live right here. Be sure to round up some of the other VHS figures as well with Storm, Jean Grey, Wolverine, Morph, and Jubilee.

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. From figures to vehicles to premium roleplay items, the Marvel Legends Series offers elite character-inspired product for Marvel fans and collectors. Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability."

Includes: figure, 5 accessories

CLASSIC ANIMATED X-MEN: The villainous shapeshifter from X-Men: The Animated Series takes on her newest form as the next Marvel Legends 90s animation-inspired figure!

INSPIRED BY THE X-MEN ANIMATED SERIES: The 6-inch scale 90s animated Marvel's Mystique figure features unique sculpting and deco to recreate the character's classic appearance, right down to her gold skull belt and signature blue skin and yellow eyes!

BABY NIGHTCRAWLER ACCESSORY: This Marvel's Mystique figure comes with alternate hands, weapon accessories…and a certain blue bundle of joy and future X-Man: Baby Nightcrawler!

VIDEO CASSETTE-INSPIRED PACKAGING: This Marvel Legends Marvel's Mystique comes in premium collectible packaging inspired by the classic 90s X-Men: The Animated Series video cassette box covers!

MARVEL UNIVERSE IN 6-INCH SCALE: Look for more Marvel Legends X-Men action figures inspired by the classic animated series (Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability)