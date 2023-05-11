It's a Ewok Celebration with Disney's Latest Star Wars: ROTJ Releases It is time to return to Endor once more as Disney celebrates the 40th anniversary of ROTJ with some fun Ewok collectibles that are a must

The 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi is here, and Disney is celebrating it. It looks like it is an Ewok party over at shopDisney as a nice assortment of themed collectibles and goodies are here. Embrace the Yub Nub with this delightful statue featuring their victory over Empire. The statue features Stormtrooper helmets and baby Ewoks, with a total of seven Ewoks enjoying the victory seen here. The fun does not end there, as an Ewok-inspired Minnie Mouse headband designed by Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka Tano) is also heading our way. Disney headbands are all the rage at the parks, and this one captures Ewok pride beautifully found here. These last two pieces bring some fun Ewok weaponry into Star Wars fans' hands with the Ewok bow and arrow and horn. Prepare for the arrival of the Empire and do what must be done with this fun and unique releases seen here and here. Check out all of these Ewok collectibles below and more right here that will allow you to showcase your love for Endor with some style.

Ewoks Statue – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary

"Yub Nub!" You'll do a celebratory dance alongside a tribe of furry friends from the forest moon of Endor as the Ewoks honor the 40th Anniversary of their first appearance in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi with this fully sculpted collectible figure. Imperial Stormtroopers are not invited to the party!"'

Ewok Ear Headband – Designed for Disney by Ashley Eckstein

"These cute Ewok ears are a tribute to wee warrior and all-around good-guy Ewok Wicket W. Warrick from the Star Wars saga and make your alliances clear. The shaggy faux fur and simulated suede bow add to the all around fuzzy feeling you'll get when wearing this headband."

Take Aim with the Star Wars Bow and Arrow Set

"Defend against invading Imperial forces or show off your skills to fellow Rebels. The galaxy is your playground with this Ewok bow and arrow set inspired by Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. With a bow, four arrows and a quiver with a shoulder strap, it's ready, aim, fun!"

Ewok Horn – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary

"Alert Rebels to approaching Stormtroopers. Ring out the all-clear. Celebrate the downfall of the Empire. There's so much power in this Ewok horn, all made by you. Inspired by Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, this replica of the Ewoks' trusted and ever-present horn features faux wood detailing and a shoulder strap so you can carry it anywhere. You never know when Stormtroopers or a party will show up."