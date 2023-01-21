Star Wars Villainy Hits Gentle Giant with Savage Opress and 000 Gentle Giant Ltd is back with a new assortment of collectibles including the debut of new and villainous Star Wars pieces

It is that time of the month when new collectibles have arrived from Gentle Giant Ltd. We return to a galaxy far, far away once again with not one but two new and exclusive releases. Up first is a trip back to Star Wars: The Clone Wars with the return of a fan-favorite character, Savage Oppress. This Nightbrother was supposed to be the next Darth Maul, but whose brotherhood over the Sith. Gentle Giant Ltd. Brings Savage to life with a brand new 1/6 scale bust standing 6.5" tall. His fierce sculpt is captured here with a menacing expression, horns, and a red lightsaber in hand. This beauty is limited to only 3,000 pieces and will be a beautiful piece for any Star Wars or Darth Maul collection.

Gentle Giant Ltd. is not done just yet, as the galaxy is still expanding, and this time it is with Marvel Comics. Coming out of the comic series Doctor Aphra one of her trust Sith droids, comes to life and gets a Jumbo Kenner release. The Sith Protocol Droid Triple Zero is back and ready to serve up some murderous intelligence on a 12" scale. From the black deco, red eyes, and deadly fingers, this droid is not a good guy, and adding him to your Star Wars collection will prove that. Both Star Wars Gentle Giant Ltd. pieces are up for pre-order right now with a late June 2023 release. Savage Oppress is priced at $130, found here, and Jumbo Triple Zero is $80 and located here. May The Force Be With You.

Discover the Dark Side of the Galaxy with Gentle Giant Ltd.

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! Don't shake his hand! The droid 0-0-0, a.k.a. Triple Zero, is more than a protocol droid his specialties include etiquette, customs, translation and torture. A deceptively murderous artificial intelligence, Trip is now the latest 1/6 scale, 12-inch Jumbo figure! Inspired by the vintage Star Wars figures of yesteryear, this 12-inch figure comes packaged on a resealable blister card with retro-style card art."



"A Gentle Giant LTD release! Once a common Nightbrother, Savage Opress rose to become the Sith apprentice to Count Dooku, and later the right hand in Darth Maul's criminal empire. Now, he’s an all new 1/6 scale Mini-bust from Gentle Giant LTD! Measuring approximately 6.5 inches tall, this detailed mini-bust captures the Dathomirian with lightsaber leveled at his opponent, and is limited to only 3000 pieces. It comes packaged in a full color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity."