It's a Femme Fatale with LEGO's Avengers: Endgame Final Battle Set Iconic super-ladies from the MCU unit to take down Thanos and his army with the help of LEGO and their latest construction set

The Women of Marvel come together for one impressive set by LEGO from the events of Avengers: Endgame. Coming in at 794 pieces, relive the final battle from Endgame with this 11.5" tall set. Thanos is ready to strike down the Avengers, but these ladies have something to say about it. The set will include minifigures of Captain Marvel, Okoye, Scarlet Witch, Shuri, and Valkyrie, as well as a microfigure of the Wasp and a big Thanos figure to take down. The set features the battlefield as well as a nice Avengers logo to bring the display all together. Marvel fans will be pleased to bring all of these powerful ladies home and capture them in action. The Endgame Final Battle is priced at $99.99, is set for a August 2023 release, and pre-orders are not live but can be found right here.

Avengers Assemble with LEGO's Latest Endgame Set

"LEGO® Marvel Endgame Final Battle (76266) recreates the ultimate showdown from Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. 6 Super Heroes take on the foremost super villain in a 360-degree playset created for kids aged 10 and up. Kids join an iconic cast in a playset packed with innovative features and movie-accurate details. 7 characters are included – Captain Marvel, Okoye, Wanda Maximoff, Shuri, Valkyrie, Thanos and The Wasp."

"The action takes place among the ruins of the Avengers' compound. The authentically detailed battleground contains lots of places to attach the minifigures, plus hidden surprises for kids to discover: Captain America's shield, Thor's hammer, the time stone and the portal-opening rat. Pulling on a pair of built-in handles causes the battleground to expand for even more adventures!"

Avengers battle action – LEGO® Marvel Endgame Final Battle (76266) recreates the decisive showdown at the end of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame with classic characters in an inspiring setting

Famous minifigures – The set includes Captain Marvel, Okoye, Wanda Maximoff, Shuri and Valkyrie minifigures, plus a Thanos big figure and The Wasp microfigure

Many ways to play – There are lots of places to attach the minifigures around the highly detailed, 360-degree battleground, which also reconfigures to a more shelf-friendly, linear design

Hidden surprises – Iconic items from the Marvel Avengers movies are concealed within the set for kids to discover: Captain America's Shield, Thor's hammer, the time stone and the portal-opening rat

Gift for Marvel movie fans – Give this multifaceted playset as a birthday, holiday or any-day gift to a young Super Hero aged 10 and up

Display centerpiece – The closed-up version of the model measures over 11.5 in. (30 cm) high, 8.5 in. (21 cm) wide and 8 in. (21 cm) deep

