It's Game Over Man, With NERF's Replica Aliens M41-A Blaster

Hasbro is helping fans celebrate the 35th anniversary of the iconic science fiction film Aliens with their newest collectible. It is NERF, or nothing with this incredible release as NERF LMTD reveals their Aliens M41-A Pulse Blaster replica. The iconic sci-fi weapon comes to life like never before with a Power Loader inspired design and features dual blasting action. Measuring 28 inches long, the M41-A blaster comes in a special box featuring Aliens design and will be perfect for in-box and out of box display. NERF fans will also be able to choose between fully motorized and pump-action dart styles, which go well with the electronic dart counter, just like the gun in the film. This NERF LMTD Replica Aliens 35th Anniversary M41-A Blaster is a must-have collectible for any fan, and it will be priced at $94.99. They are expected to release by Halloween 2021, and fans have until them to put a pre-order in here before they disappear into the incoming hive. Game over man, game over.

"NERF LMTD is a premium, fan targeted line from NERF that brings to life some of the most iconic items from entertainment and video games. "I WANNA INTRODUCE YOU TO A PERSONAL FRIEND OF MINE…" Celebrate the 35th anniversary of the iconic ALIENS film with the NERF LMTD ALIENS M41-A Pulse Blaster, capturing authentic details inspired by the equipment of the film's Colonial Marine Corps.

Captures the look of the iconic M41-A Pulse Blaster, with Power Loader inspired design and dual-blasting action

Features an electronic dart counter and movie-accurate blasting sounds

Measures over two feet long (28 inches) and comes fully assembled in premium packaging, perfect for display

Select from fully-motorized fly-wheel Elite or pump-action Mega dart blasting

Requires 4x 1.5v C alkaline batteries (not included). Eyewear recommended (not included). Includes: blaster, 10 Elite darts, 3 Mega darts, and instructions."