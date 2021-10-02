It's Hulkamania Time As PCS Collectibles Reveals New Hulk Hogan Statue

It is time for the Hulkster to make his way into your collection brother as PCS Collectibles unveils their new WWE statue. The Hulk Hogan "Hulkamania" 1/4 Scale Statue stands 24.5" tall and features Hogan's classic red and yellow design. Hulkamania comes to life with a beautifully sculpted physique, from the outfit tears to his muscled definition. WWE fans will not want to miss out on this incredible statue that is set to release next year between September – November 2022. Priced at $665, this might Hulk Hogan "Hulkamania" 1/4 Scale Statue from PCS Collectibles is up for preorder through Sideshow right here. Payment plans are available, and be sure to check out all of the other awesome WWE statues coming from PCS Collectibles.

"Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio present the "Hulkamania" Hulk Hogan 1:4 Scale Statue, running wild in your WWE collectibles. You've heard of 24" pythons — now get ready for a collectible of epic proportions! The "Hulkamania" Hulk Hogan Statue measures 24.5" tall, with the Hulkster flexing his famous arm muscles as he steps proudly into the ring. His circular black podium base measures 10" wide and features the words "Hulk Hogan" in red, white, and yellow to match the wrestler's iconic Hulkamania color scheme."

"The "Hulkamania" Hulk Hogan Statue is fully sculpted to capture the muscular physique of this iconic WWE Superstar as well as his signature style inside the ring. His mustachioed portrait features a detailed likeness topped off with blonde hair tied back in a red Hulkamania bandana with yellow script. Around his neck, Hulk Hogan wears his gold necklace, and his yellow shirt features red Hulkamania script and lifelike folds and tears sculpted into the garment. His costume is complete with yellow briefs, white armbands, red kneepads, and yellow boots all sculpted and painted dynamically to capture the sheen and movement of wrestling attire in action. This incredible tribute to a legendary presence both inside the ring and out is a must-have collectible for Hulkamaniacs everywhere."