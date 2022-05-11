It's Minions Mania as Numskull Reveals Stuart and Bob Tubbz Ducks

After plenty of delays, Minions: The Rise of Gru is finally heading to theaters this summer, going to fans more in the world of Despicable Me. These lovable critters always seem to find themselves in trouble or creating mayhem, and that trend continues. Minions mania is here with new collectibles released in preparation for the new Illumination film. The newest one comes to us from Numskull as Bob and Stuart have turned themself into Tubbz ducks. The Tubbz line is massively popular, with plenty of iconic franchises getting turned into the iconic rubber duck design. Minions now join the line with Stuart and Bob, ready to join your bath, shelf, or office. The Minions Stuart & Bob Cosplaying Tubbz Duck Collectibles from Numskull is priced at $16.99 and can be found right here. Be sure to check out some of the other Minions gear coming our way from Numskull with a Wall Light, Switch case, Cars, Ornaments, and Ugly Sweater. Banana!

"This is what the duckpond has been waiting for…. Minions TUBBZ! Yes! Illumination's Minions are heading to the pond, as cosplaying collectible ducks, and will no doubt be causing mischief and mayhem all around! llumination's Minions are guaranteed to put a smile on your face and brighten your day, and Numskull is delighted to announce that the beloved Minion duo, Bob and Stuart, are joining the TUBBZ range. These two characters are larger-than-life, and as ducks, they nail it!"

Stuart: with his signature rebellious style, Stuart's carrying his guitar and rocking it as a duck.

Bob: sweet and subversive Bob is clearly going to be loved by everyone in the duck pond and he has bought his teddy bear 'Tim' to keep him company

Official Minions merchandise.

Designed and engineered by Numskull Designs.

TUBBZ – your favourite video game, movie, TV show and comic book characters come to life as cosplaying ducks.

Add Minions to your TUBBZ collection, two to collect.

Display box – comes in a collector's bathtub display box, featuring Minions logo and the ability to stack on top of other TUBBZ.

Premium collectibles – highly detailed features and made from high quality PVC.

Approximately 9cm (3.54") tall when outside of tub display stand (some may vary).

