It's Morphin' Time with the Power Rangers Legacy White Ranger Statue

Diamond Select Toys is back with its newest releases spanning across plenty of fandoms including the return of the Power Rangers White Ranger

Article Summary Celebrate Tommy Oliver as the iconic White Ranger from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

Gentle Giant Ltd. launches a 10-inch bust of the White Ranger, sculpted to perfection.

The bust features intricate details like his helmet, shoulder armor, and Power Coin.

Limited to 1000 pieces, pre-orders for the $200 statue are live ahead of its June 2025 release.

Tommy Oliver is one of the most iconic figures in the Power Rangers franchise. Introduced in Mighty Morphin, Tommy Oliver fell under the control of Rita Repulsa and became the Green Ranger. He would end up single-handedly taking down the Rangers but would end up losing the power. However, Tommy, played by the legendary Jason David Frank, quickly became a fan-favorite character. He might have lost the power as the Green Ranger, but he would return as one of the greatest rangers of all time as the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers White Ranger. Equipped with the White Tigerzord and Saba, the talking saber, the White Ranger dons gold, black and white armor and steals the show whenever he is on screen.

Gentle Giant Ltd. lets the legacy of Tommy Oliver continue as they unveil their newest 3-Dimensions Bust. Stealing at 10 inches tall, the White Ranger is faithfully sculpted right from the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers for this bust. His helmet and shoulder armor are nicely crafted to perfection here and displayed on a white lane base with his Power Coin at the bottom. The statue will be limited to only 1000 pieces; pre-orders are already live for $200, and he is set for a June 2025 release.

Power Rangers Legends In 3D White Ranger 1/2 Scale Bust

"A Diamond Select Toys release! The White Ranger is a legend among Power Rangers, and now he's a Legend in 3-D! This approximately 10-inch resin bust of the White Ranger is based on his appearance in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and features his helmet and shoulders atop a white flame base with inset coin. Limited to only 1000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color window box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Rocco Tartamella."



