It's Superman Versus Godzilla with New McFarlane Toys 2-Pack Set

McFarlane Toys is back with a new Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong set as the Man of Steel has landed to take on the King

Article Summary Superman faces off against Godzilla in a new McFarlane Toys 2-pack inspired by the major comic crossover.

The set includes a 7" and 3" Superman figure with new head sculpts and a fabric cape, plus a towering Godzilla.

Godzilla features MonsterVerse design and limited articulation, making him a perfect adversary for the Man of Steel.

Priced at $79.99, the Superman vs. Godzilla set is available for pre-order now with an August 2025 release date.

Two legends collide as Superman meets Godzilla in DC Comics Justice League vs Godzilla x Kong. This is a showdown for the ages, and now McFarlane Toys is bringing them to life. When portals from the MonsterVerse open in the DC Universe, chaos arrives as deadly kaiju storm through cities. Most major DC Comics cities are getting their own monster, including Metropolis, which is witnessing the arrival of Godzilla. It is now Superman taking on the King of the Monsters, and McFarlane Toys continues their Justice League vs Godzilla x Kong line with a new DC Multiverse 2-Pack.

Similar to their previous Batman x Kong set, two versions of the Man of Steel are included with a 7" and 3". Superman will get a new angry head sculpt, fabric cape, and swappable hands. Godzilla features his MonsterVerse design but will have very limited articulation with movable arms and legs. These sets are simple yet fun as they feature two legendary characters in one box for $79.99, and pre-orders are already live with an August 2025 release date.

Superman vs. Godzilla (Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong)

"The cataclysmic crossover event of the year is here as the DC™ Universe clashes with Legendary's™ Monsterverse™ in Justice League™ vs. Godzilla™ vs. Kong™. Clark Kent™ is enjoying a night off with a very important dinner planned with his girlfriend, Lois Lane™, when the entire city shudders under the weight of the monstrous Godzilla™, who emerges from the bay! What started as a routine clash between the Justice League™ and the Legion of Doom™ takes a dangerous turn when the wall between worlds is breached…with Godzilla™, Kong™, and the Monsterverse emerging on DC's Earth!

Product Features:

Includes 7″ Superman action figure, 3″ Superman mini-figure, and 12″ Godzilla figure

Includes 2 alternate hands for Superman, figure display base and collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

