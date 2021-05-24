Jean Grey Joins Her Fellow X-Men With New Marvel MAFEX Figure

The Omega level mutant Jean Grey is back as Medicom reveals their newest Marvel Comics action figure. This popular X-Men is ready for action as she sports her legendary Jim Lee yellow and blue costume from the 90s. This costume is easily way more popular than her other suits, as it is also showcased in the X-Men: The Animated Series. The figure is highly detailed, articulated, and Medicom did keep the classic Marvel Comics puffy hairstyle. Jean Grey will come with three different head sculpts, allowing collectors to display her with a standard expression, combat expression, and one with a removed headpiece. Standing roughly 6" tall, Jean Grey will also come with a figure stand as well as psychic attack effect pieces to capture her in action

Medicom really captures the power and beauty of Jean Grey with this figure making it a must own piece for many collectors. From her wide variety of swappable parts, high amounts of articulation, and amazing sculpt, X-Men fans will not want to miss out on Medicom's latest release. The Marvel Comics X-Men Jean Grey MAFEX figure from Medicom is priced at $104.99. She is set to release in March 2022, and pre-orders for her are already live and can be found in a variety of places like here. Be sure to check out some of the other X-Men Medicom figures already available now like Cyclops and Wolverine to unit the X-Men once again. To me, my X-Men!

"Jean Grey, as she appeared in the X-Men comics, leaps into Medicom's MAFEX action figure lineup! stands over 6 inches tall, and includes 3 different head sculpts and translucent effects parts. "

Features

6 inches (16cm)

Made of plastic

Comic book design

Highly articulated

Accessories and head sculpts for customization

Contents