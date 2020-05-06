Green Lantern Jessica Cruz Has Arrived at XM Studios

XM Studios has put up pre-orders for their next DC Comics DC Rebirth statue. This time we are getting Green Lantern but not just any Lantern, we are getting Jessica Cruz. She is pretty new to the comics and the most recent Earthling to get the power of the ring. This 1:6th scale statue is hand painted and hand crafted to perfection. Jessica Cruz is shown leaping from a meteorite as she summons a green ax with her ring.

The statue is nicely designed and I love the added textures on Jessica's Green Lantern outfit. You can tell the extra time and effort they put into this statue with the different greens they used. From her suit to the shine on her shoulder pads, and even the thick slime green coloring from the powers of the ring. All of this extra detail really adds extra depth to a statue like this and it is a worthy piece for any fan. This could be a nice centerpiece for any Green Lantern, Justice League, and Jessica Cruz fan. The DC Comics DC Rebirth Jessica Cruz Green Lantern Statue will be price at roughly $421. The statue will be quite limited with a 300 edition size and pre-orders are already live and you can find them located here.

"XM Studios is excited to present our next 1:6 DC Premium Collectibles DC Rebirth series statue, Jessica Cruz! Size matters, but Quality even more so! The new XM DC 1:6 line is specially designed for collectors who desire more space-friendly collectibles, without compromising on the incredible details and quality of larger collectible pieces. At 1:6 scale, XM's creative direction is to showcase more abilities, powers and essence of the characters in a bold, dynamic and story telling style."

"Features: Jessica Cruz leaps from small chunks of meteorite in outer space as she constructs a battle axe using the power ring's energy construct. Crafted in cold cast porcelain. Each painstakingly handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with the highest possible quality finish."