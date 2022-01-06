Joker is a Bloody Mess with New Mortal Kombat McFarlane Toys Figure

McFarlane Toys sure loves to release new decos for some of their figure like we saw yesterday with their new DC Multiverse Batman Beyond line. However, the repaint is sometimes even better than the original release, and when it comes to Mortal Kombat 11 it is absolutely true. There are so many skins in that game, as it is nice that McFarlane Toys brings them to life with their Mortal Kombat 11 figure line. One of my personal favorite repaints is the blood splattered version that really brings the bloody aspect of the tournament to life.

The newest blood splattered figure is on the way as the Joker is adding to his kill count. Featuring his Killer Smile Skin, this bloody Joker features a bloody knife and cane that will also work with any Batman figure. Priced at $19.99, The Mortal Kombat 11 DLC Joker is set to release in March 2022 with pre-orders live and located here. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for more bloody Mortal Kombat 11 figures on the way, and be sure to check out the upcoming figures heading our way from McFarlane Toys here.

"Based off his Killer Smile Skin in Mortal Kombat 11, this incredibly detailed Joker action figure features a blood splattered design. This Mortal Kombat Wave 8 Bloody Joker 7-Inch Scale Action Figure is designed with ultra articulation with up to 22 moving parts for a full range of posing. The Joker includes a knife, his cane, and a display base. The figure is showcased in Mortal Kombat themed window box packaging. Unpredictable, violent and incredibly dangerous, The Joker is chaos personified. He's killed Robin, crippled Batgirl and tortured and murdered countless people throughout the DC universe. And now, he's the latest Kombatant to join in Mortal Kombat."