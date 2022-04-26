Joker's Plans Unfold as Prime 1 Studio Debuts New Jorge Jimenez Statue

Joker is ready for his close-up as The Clown Prince of Crime is back with a. Brand new Prime 1 Studio statue. Coming to DC Comics fans, the Jorge Jimenez designed Joker is loaded with incredible detail that makes this a haunting new collectible. The Joker is shown in a theater diorama as he sits upon his newly acquired throne, waiting for his encore. Standing 21-inches tall statue, Batman will not know what hits him, and neither will fans with two versions being offered with the Deluxe coming with swappable parts.

The Deluxe Joker will have swappable legs and parts for his hands by switching the standard "jokerrangs" with a theater mask, cane, and as a Bonus Part, a half a Batman mask. Prime 1 Studio put incredible amounts of craftsmanship into this piece to bring Jorge Jimenez's vision to life and to make this statue even better it will combinable with the Prime 1 Studio Punchline statue! Punchline does not have a lot of collectibles, but this piece is perfect for the new haunting couple and even better for Batman fans. The DC Comics The Joker Concept Design by Jorge Jimenez 1/3 Scale Statue is priced at $1,299 for standard and $1,499 for deluxe. He is set to release in Q3 2023, pre-orders are live here, and the companion Punchline can be found here statue.

"Prime 1 Studio artists have rendered a version of The Joker, both classic and contemporary, owed to the brilliant design by Jorge Jimenez. His trademark purple and green ensemble is both instantly recognizable yet fresh to the eyes. His hair is coiffed oh-so-perfectly in its green, wavy curls. And his face bears a sinister smile sure to be rife with disaster."

"In this Deluxe Bonus Version, The Joker's left-hand remains poised over his grin, as if to let us in on a dark and evil secret yet to be unleashed, while he holds two "jokerangs" in his right hand. Furthermore, his right hand can swap out to hold a Clown Mask or his trademark Joker Cane. His throne is quaintly theater-themed, as his hideout suggests, surrounded by the accouterments of the film…featuring a seat rendered as old, scarlet leather, reels of the film still in their canisters, and even a Cutie1 Batman plushie…maybe for The Joker to kick around? Additionally, his legs can be swapped out to portray a cross-legged Joker if you're moved to change up his pose a bit."

Specifications:

The Joker Statue on a Joker Hideout-themed base

Three (3) Swappable Right Hand Parts (Jokerangs, Clown Mask, Cane)

Two (2) Swappable Pairs of Legs (Spread Pose, Cross-Legged Pose)

One (1) Swappable Left Hand (Half-Bat Mask) [BONUS PART]

One (1) 1/500 Limited Edition Jorge Jimenez Hand-Signed Art Print [BONUS PART]