Jurassic World Hammond Collection Sinoceratops Revealed by Mattel

Take a walk 65 million years ago with Mattel as they debut their newest set of Jurassic World Hammond Collection dinosaurs

Article Summary Mattel unveils a new Jurassic World Hammond Collection Sinoceratops, debuting December 2025 at Target.

This content-accurate figure features deluxe articulation, glass eyes, and lifelike collector-grade details.

Includes swappable horns—one broken, one intact—and a swappable jaw for realistic scene recreation.

Inspired by Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, accurately portraying the Sinoceratops from the lava escape.

Mattel is back in the lab, as they have unveiled some new Jurassic World Hammond Collection dinosaurs that are on the way. One of which is the Sinoceratops, which made its cinematic debut in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in 2018. Native to Late Cretaceous Asia, this ceratopsian is similar in appearance to the Triceratops but with a single nasal horn, a shorter frill, and distinctive horn-like growths around its head. In the film, the Sinoceratops is first seen on Isla Nublar during the volcanic eruption, fleeing alongside the other dinosaurs as the threat of the exploded volcano loomed over the island.

Later on in Fallen Kingdom, a Sinoceratops is seen in the Lockwood Estate's underground dinosaur holding areas, showing its unique design with vibrant green skin. Jurassic World collectors can now bring this beauty home, measuring 12" long, with 14 points of articulation, as well as glass eyes, a swappable jaw, and a secondary broken horn. Recreate scenes from Jurassic World or add a brand new Sinoceratops to your collection for $24.99, and it hits Target Stores first in December 2025.

Jurassic World Hammond Collection Sinoceratops

"The Jurassic World Hammond Collection has created a new standard for collector action figures with deluxe articulation and lifelike details. This content-accurate Sinoceratops is inspired by the memorable lava scene in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Representing the large species, this 12-inch long figure comes with swappable horns. One horn is broken and one intact. It also comes with a swappable lower jaw to pose the mouth realistically open or closed."

he Sinoceratops joins the dinosaurs of the Jurassic World Hammond Collection, which has created a new standard for collector figures with deluxe articulation and life-like details.

A broken-horned Sinoceratops creeps up on a paralyzed Owen Grady. It bends down and gives him a tongue lick, then stomps and turns away as burning lava approaches.

To re-create the lava scene, this Sinoceratops figure comes with swappable horns one intact and one broken. It also has a swappable lower jaw one for an open-mouthed pose and one for closed.

