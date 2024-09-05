Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: mondo, They Live

Kick Ass or Chew Bubblegum with Mondo's New They Live 1/6 Figure

Get ready to consume as Mondo has unveiled their newest 1/6 scale figure as they dive into the world of They Live with Nada

Roddy Piper is back, as he is all out of bubblegum and is ready to kick ass with a new 1/6 scale release from Mondo. They Live debuted in 1988, it was directed by John Carpenter, and it is a sci-fi cult classic that blends social commentary with thrilling action. In the film, Roddy Piper is "Nada," a simple drifter who discovers that the world is being controlled by an alien race disguised as humans. These aliens have been using subliminal messaging to manipulate society, encouraging mindless consumerism and obedience. It was not until Nada puts on a pair of special sunglasses, that he discovers the truth and takes matters into his own hands.

Mondo is now returning to the events of They Live with their latest 1/6 scale figure that captures Nada right from the legendary film. This Timed Editon figure will only be offered until September 9, 2024, and is loaded with accessories. This consists of a swappable aline head, three pairs of sunglasses, two revolvers, a shotgun, a talkie, a baton, a bandolier, and, of course, bubblegum. Nada is priced at $250, and pre-orders are live right on the Mondo Shop, so get yours while you can. OBEY!

Kick Ass or Chew Bubblegum with They Live

"Beamed in from Universal Pictures' THEY LIVE, our Nada 1/6 scale figure is armed and ready to kick some alien ass, brother. Outfitted with cloth and faux leather fabric elements, this premium sculpt comes complete with a full range of weapons and accessories from the 1988 film. On sale for just six days, our introductory Timed Edition features exclusive extras including the Reality Glasses and Alien "What If" Portrait."

ARTISTS

Sculpt – Pichet Pitsuwan

Paint – Viola Wittrocka

Cut and Sew – Esther Skandunas

Packaging Art – Jordan Christianson

Packaging Design – Jordan Christianson

Photography – Raúl Barrero

PRODUCT INCLUDES

Nada Figure

Nada Neutral Portrait

Alien "What If" Nada Portrait

Rifle

Black Revolver

Silver Revolver

Baton

Police belt

Walkie Talkie

Sunglasses

Reality Glasses

Gum Packet

