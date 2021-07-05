Kill la Kill Ryuko Matoi Nendoroid Comes To Good Smile Company

Good Smile Company has finally revealed their upcoming Nendoroid figure from the hit anime series Kill la Kill. Ryuko Matoi is front and center this time around with a beautifully crafted and detailed figure. She will come with three different face plates that will allow collectors to display her with panicked, standard, and annoying expressions. As for accessories, this feisty firecracker will come with a lemon, alternate lower body, scissor blade, and a case to hold the blade. The Kill la Kill protagonist is also featured in her souvenir jacket and will come with Senketsu, who does have simple articulation features.

The Kill la Kill Ryuko Mate Nendoroid from Good Smile Company is priced at $47.99. She is set to release in April 2022 and is up for pre-order already, and can be located here. Pre-orders will only open until August 18, 2021, so be sure to reserve yours for your growing anime collection. Be on the lookout for The World of Hiroyuki Imaishi exclusive version of Ryuko that features an exclusive box sleeve.

"This is one half of a giant pair of scissors… I'm looking for the bearer the other half. – From the popular anime series "KILL la KILL" comes a Nendoroid of the main character Ryuko Matoi in her souvenir jacket! She comes with three face plates including a standard expression, an annoyed expression and a panicked expression! As for optional parts, she comes with a lemon and an alternate lower body part to display her crouching.

The case she carries on her back has been reworked so you can fit her scissor blade inside it! Ryuko also comes with a miniature figure of Senketsu that features basic articulation, allowing you to recreate a variety of scenes of them from the series. Be sure to combine parts with Nendoroid Ryuko Matoi (sold separately) to create all kinds of scenes and situations!"

*A standard release of this product is planned to be available for preorder from the GOODSMILE ONLINE SHOP and GOODSMILE ONLINE SHOP US at a later date.

*Nendoroids sold at the "The World of Hiroyuki Imaishi" exhibition and a limited amount sold at the GOODSMILE ONLINE SHOP US will include a special "The World of Hiroyuki Imaishi" box sleeve. Please note that the standard release of the product will not include the box sleeve.