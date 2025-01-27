Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: black panther, mafex, Marvel Comics

Killmonger Tries to Take the Throne with New Black Panther MAFEX

Killmonger is back to claim the throne of Wakanda as Medicom has unveiled their new MAFEX Black Panther figure

Article Summary Killmonger returns with a detailed MAFEX Black Panther figure by Medicom Toy.

Figure features three heads, a spear, and a sword for dynamic display.

Inspired by Michael B. Jordan’s role in the 2018 Black Panther movie.

Pre-order available for $114.99, releasing November 2025.

Wakanda is getting a new ruler as Medicom has revealed its latest Marvel MAFEX figure with Killmonger. Erik Killmonger, portrayed by Michael B. Jordan, made his cinematic debut in Marvel Studios Black Panther (2018). He was a Wakandan by birth but was abandoned after his father's death at the hands of King T'Chaka due to betrayal of the throne. Raised in the US, Erik would grow into a skilled soldier and strategist, carrying a grudge against Wakanda for its isolation from the world. This was a more modern and militaristic take on the Marvel villain but a compelling addition to the Black Panther MCU mythos.

In the comics, though, Killmonger first appeared in Jungle Action #6 (1973) and was created by Don McGregor and Rich Buckler. His backstory dealt with Klaw after he killed his family in Wakanda, which would also lead to trying to take down Wakanda. Killmonger is now ready for a change in leadership once again with his new MAFEX figure that features three swappable heads, with two for Erik and one masked. His gold and black are nicely crafted here, and the villain comes with swappable hands, a spear, and a sword. Killmonger is set for a November 2025 release, and pre-orders are already live on import sites, including Big Bad Toy Store, for $114.99.

Black Panther MAFEX No.265 Killmonger Action Figure

"From the popular Black Panther film comes the MAFEX Killmonger action figure by Medicom Toy! With immaculate detailing and newly worked articulation, this figure includes multiple accessories that will allow you to bring the movie to life! Don't miss your chance to add this figure to your Marvel collection!"

Product Features

Approx. 5.91 inches (15cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Black Panther film

Part of the MAFEX line

Highly detailed

Box Contents

Killmonger figure

3 Alternate head sculpts

Interchangeable hands

Sword

Spear

