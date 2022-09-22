King Dedede from Nintendo's Kirby Comes to Good Smile Company

The long arch-frenemy of Kirby is coming to Good Smile Company as they have revealed their latest video game Nendoroid. King Dedede is ready for his time in the spotlight with a brand new figure to join your growing Kirby collection. King Dedede has been a recurring character in the hit franchise since the beginning and has even stood on his own. The frenemy has even been a fighter in the widely popular fighting franchise of Super Smash Bros. The greedy king of Dream Land is ready for his own adventures with a new, highly detailed figure.

King Dedede is no push over, and Good Smile Company was sure to give this self-proclaimed king all of the right accessories. His trusty hammer was of course, included for those Super Smash Bros battles. Swappable parts are also featured with eyes and mouth parts to capture hilarious and well-tempered expressions. Good Smile has dished out plenty of Kirby figures, so it is a nice character line King Dedede is heading our way. King Dedede is ready to join your Kirby collection in May 2023 for $52.99, and he can be found here. Pre-orders are timed and limited, so get yours reserved by October 26, 2022, before he is gone.

"Presenting a Nendoroid of King Dedede with his hammer! From the "Kirby" series of games comes a long-awaited Nendoroid of the self-proclaimed king of Dream Land, King Dedede! Interchangeable eye and mouth parts are included for creating a smiling face, a cool-looking determined face and a shocked, jaw-dropped face. King Dedede's hammer is also included as an optional part! Enjoy creating all kinds of scenes and situations in Nendoroid form, and display him with other Nendoroids from the Kirby series for even more fun!"